The Khet Bachaao Abhiyaan Rabi 2026 campaign promotes soil health, balanced fertiliser use, and sustainable farming across 34 States, aiming to reach 50 lakh farmers through field demonstrations and training to ensure long-term agricultural growth.

Nationwide Campaign for Soil Health

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Khet Bachaao Abhiyaan (KBA)-Rabi 2026 is a nationwide campaign running from October 22 to November 30. It promotes soil health, balanced fertiliser use, and sustainable agriculture across 34 States and Union Territories, over 700 districts and 50,000 villages, targeting around 50 lakh farmers. Key priorities include balanced nutrient management, natural farming, crop residue management, crop diversification and climate-resilient agriculture. According to a press release, the campaign envisages 4,150 teams involving KVKs and ATMA, supported by over 12,000 scientists and ATMA functionaries. The initiative seeks to conduct 50,000 field demonstrations and 11,750 structured training sessions. The campaign projects a social media outreach of 1.5 crore farmers, with an envisaged expansion of overall digital outreach to 2.5 crore.

The Importance of Soil Health

Soil health is fundamental to agricultural productivity, food security, and rural livelihoods. With more than 46 per cent of India’s workforce engaged in agriculture and allied activities, soil health influences food systems and economic stability. Healthy soils support higher crop yields and reduce dependence on external inputs. Recognising the importance of soil health, Khet Bachaao Abhiyaan (KBA) - Rabi 2026 “Swasth Dhara, Samriddh Kisan” is envisaged as a nationwide campaign from 22 October to 30 November 2026. It follows a convergence-based approach, bringing together agricultural departments, research institutions, and field-level functionaries to promote balanced, judicious fertiliser use and sustainable nutrient management.

Strategic Goals and Outreach

The campaign aims to promote sustainable agriculture, improve soil health, and encourage the judicious use of agricultural resources. It also promotes natural farming, water conservation, and efficient use of natural resources. It addresses concerns such as imbalanced nutrient application, declining soil organic matter, rising cultivation costs, and the degradation of natural resources. The initiatives also emphasise capacity building, farm mechanisation, and demonstrations of improved agricultural technologies, including regenerative agriculture practices (farming methods focused on restoring soil health and enhancing biodiversity). The campaign covers 34 States and Union Territories, over 700 districts and 50,000 villages. It aims to reach around 50 lakh farmers through coordinated activities. States and Union Territories have been instructed to prioritise 100 high fertiliser-consuming districts to strengthen outreach and promote balanced nutrient management.

Collaborative Efforts for Farmers

Through its wide reach and field-level activities, the campaign seeks to bring farmers, scientists and agricultural institutions together. This coordinated effort is expected to encourage informed farming decisions and greater adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Khet Bachaao Abhiyaan was launched nationwide on 1 June 2026 as a month-long campaign to promote soil health, balanced fertiliser use and sustainable agricultural practices The campaign combines farmer awareness, capacity building, field demonstrations, practical exposure visits, and digital outreach to promote improved agricultural practices, strengthen technical knowledge, and extend the reach of campaign messages among farmers. (ANI)