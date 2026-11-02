A police officer was crushed to death by a truck carrying 1,800 litres of illegal liquor during an anti-smuggling operation in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the smuggling network.

Police Officer Killed During Anti-Liquor Operation

A police station incharge was crushed to death allegedly by a truck carrying alcohol during an operation against illegal liquor transportation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, following which police seized the vehicle and recovered over 1,800 litres of alcohol, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday on the Harda-Nemawar highway in the district.

The deceased officer, identified as Dilip Puri, was posted at Khategaon police station and was leading one of the teams constituted to verify intelligence inputs about an illegal liquor consignment transportation. According to the police, acting on an intel, the teams were searching the vehicles. During the checking, when the truck was signalled to stop, it sped up and reportedly its rear wheel ran over Puri, resulting in his death.

Official Statement and Investigation

Superintendent of Police (SP, Dewas) Aditya Mishra said, “An unfortunate incident happened in the Khategaon police station area of Dewas district. The police station in-charge here, along with officers from several nearby police stations, had received intelligence inputs about the illegal smuggling or transportation of alcohol. Around five teams were formed to verify the information, with police station in-charges from Nemawar, Kannod, Satwas and other areas leading their respective teams. Dilip Puri was also leading one of the teams. Unfortunately, an incident occurred, and a case has been registered in this regard.”

Details on Smuggling Network

He further said the investigation was underway to establish the entire network, including the source and destination of the consignment and the financial involvement of individuals in transportation and logistics. “We are verifying all the facts related to the entire network, including where the liquor was coming from, where it was being transported, who all were financially involved, and what role different individuals had in transportation and logistics. As more facts emerge, they will be shared. Currently, the Eicher vehicle (truck) being used for transportation has been seized by the police. We have recovered more than 1,800 litres of alcohol from it, which was being transported without any purchase bills,” the SP said. The investigation into the incident is underway.