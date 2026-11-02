DMK supremo M K Stalin has slammed the TVK government for the state's economic decline, citing poor GST growth and lost investments, while also criticizing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for administrative failures and law and order issues.

DMK Supremo Criticizes TVK Government's Economic Performance

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M K Stalin on Monday slammed the TVK government for taking the southern state “into reverse gear”, claiming that Tamil Nadu’s growth story had stalled under C Joseph Vijay. “Two pieces of news that emerged this morning…” Stalin posted on X. “In terms of GST revenue growth, Tamil Nadu—under the current administration—has fallen below the national average; the state’s progress has effectively been buried,” he added.

He continued: “Korean investments worth ₹1,614 crore, which were meant for Tamil Nadu, have instead gone to Andhra Pradesh due to the negligence of the current state government. Even @Guidance_TN—the very agency that once brought prestige to Tamil Nadu by successfully attracting investments—has now been sacrificed to the egos of a few individuals within this administration.” Stalin noted that “One really ought to learn from these people how to shift into 'reverse gear' so rapidly across every single sector.” Taking a dig at Vijay, the DMK chief said, “As for our Chief Minister—who seems to neither understand nor even be aware of what is actually going on—he has set off to the constituencies facing by-elections, merely to wave at crowds and put on a show.” "Brace for tough times. Tamil Nadu is doomed under the TVK government," he concluded.

Economic Stagnation and Declining Tax Revenue

Stalin posted on X in response to a tweet by party colleague and Member of the Legislative Assembly from Tiruchuli, Thangam Thenarasu. “It is concerning that Tamil Nadu, once among India’s leading states in economic growth, continues to witness a decline under the TVK government,” Thenarasu had posted. He noted that in October’s GST revenue, “neighbouring states recorded double-digit growth, with Kerala at 23%, Andhra Pradesh at 24%, Karnataka at 18%, and Telangana at 14%, while Tamil Nadu lagged behind with just 3% growth.”

“Although taxes collected on certain key goods imported into Tamil Nadu have contributed to a modest increase in the state’s overall tax revenue, revenue generated from our own production continues to decline. I wish to point out to the TVK government that this must be viewed as an indicator of the broader economic stagnation prevailing in the state,” said Thenarasu. He concluded, “I therefore urge the TVK government to take immediate steps to increase domestic production and expand sales to other states and overseas markets, instead of relying solely on revenue from imported goods. This is essential to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s overall economy and create more employment opportunities for our young people.”

Concerns Over Law and Order Breakdown

Meanwhile, on October 30, Stalin had also launched a scathing attack on the state administration, criticising the TVK-led government for a complete breakdown of law and order. In a post on X, he had stated that the current government has failed to exercise proper administrative oversight or address rising safety concerns, alleging that the TVK government has completely ruined law and order. “The TVK government is a spineless, incompetent lot that neither possesses any sense of its own nor heeds the advice of others has completely ruined law and order!!” Stalin wrote.