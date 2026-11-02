Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra joins the BJP after leaving AAP, criticizing the ruling party's governance, debt levels, and the state's direction ahead of the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections amid significant political shifts in the region.

Pathanmajra Joins BJP After Resigning From AAP

After resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launching a scathing critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its governance and handling of the state's economy.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi following his induction into the party, Pathanmajra reflected on his initial association with AAP, noting that the party had initially gained widespread public support by presenting a compelling vision for change. "When the Aam Aadmi Party first arrived in Punjab, they presented a very compelling vision. It was precisely because of those ideas that the Aam Aadmi Party was able to form a government within such a vast political system. However, over time, those who spoke up, those who championed the cause of Punjab, began to have their wings clipped,” Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra said.

Criticism of AAP Governance

However, Pathanmajra alleged that the internal atmosphere within AAP deteriorated over time, adding that the party have pushed Punjab into a quagmire. He said, “Today, Punjab is often referred to as 'Udta Punjab', but we all aspire to transform it into a 'Ubharta Punjab'. AAP have pushed Punjab into a quagmire. The Aam Aadmi Party has taken on more debt than any other government, leaving Punjab in a dire state."

Major Political Shake-up Ahead of 2027 Elections

On Monday, in a major political shake-up ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP had suspended two MLAs, Pathanmajra and Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities earlier. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap's Resignation

Meanwhile, Kunwar Vijay Pratap announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. He was suspended from AAP on June 29, 2025. In an X post addressed to the people of Amritsar, Singh said he would remain indebted to them "until my last breath" for their love and respect. He called for a collective effort to rise above "the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting" and to bring Punjab, which he described as "trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption", back to being a progressive state. "Working together with you to formulate a forward strategy, I will aim to ensure clean politics and transparent administration," Singh said, adding, "My sole purpose is 'Punjab First.' Apart from this, I will have no personal interests."

This comes amid preparation for the 2027 Assembly Elections as AAP on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West. The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. (ANI)

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