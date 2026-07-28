Congress MP Pawan Khera demands an immediate statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and an apology from PM Modi over police action against NEET protesters, citing the alleged use of pellet guns and AK-47s at Jantar Mantar.

Khera Demands Statement from Shah, Apology from Modi

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday demanded an immediate statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action against youth during the NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to ANI, Khera cited the reported use of pellet guns and demonstration of AK-47 against student protesters as a matter of urgent parliamentary scrutiny.

"We are clearly and repeatedly urging the Home Minister to come and make a statement in Parliament. The way pellet guns were fired and the way AK-47s were used against the youth, there must be a discussion on this, and the Home Minister must make a statement. We have been raising our voice for the past several days. But the government is acting with a different kind of arrogance," he said

"What is the issue with the Home Minister coming forward to answer this? What is the problem with him giving a statement? What is the problem with the Prime Minister apologising?" he questioned. Khera flagged the Delhi Police's initial statements, refuting claims of the usage of pellet guns. He further targeted the Union Home Minister, saying that he is directly responsible for the violence against student protestors.

"The Delhi Police initially issued a denial and threatened us. I clearly remember a few days ago, Delhi Police posted that no such incident occurred and that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading such information. Now you tell me, should legal action be taken against Delhi Police or not? Does the person who gave the political clearance to use pellet guns hold any accountability or not? In this entire matter, the Home Minister is directly responsible," he said.

Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Ban on Pellet Guns

Meanwhile, retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, along with two other individuals who are alleged to have sustained pellet gun injuries during the recent protest during the march to Parliament over the NEET paper leak, have approached the Supreme Court.

They sought a direction to phase out or prohibit the use of metallic or partially metallic kinetic projectiles fired from pump-action rifles and projectile-action guns (PAGs) for dispersing civilian crowds during law enforcement operations.

Azad, Prashant Kumar and Sheikh Irshad Mansoori also sought exemplary compensation for all those who suffered pellet injuries during the July 20 police action. The petition also sought directions to ensure comprehensive medical treatment, long-term care, and rehabilitation for the victims. (ANI)