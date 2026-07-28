BJP MPs, led by Swati Maliwal, protested in Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged paper leaks. SAD and Congress also staged protests, seeking resignations over the issue and police action.

Opposition Demands Resignation Over Paper Leaks

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on Tuesday held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged paper leak in the state. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, once an Aam Aadmi Party leader, led the protest, echoing slogans, "Punjab Paper leak par jawab do (Give answers on Punjab Paper leak)."

This came after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.

On Monday, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "They have leaked and sold papers. Even sanitation workers, who do some of the most essential work, have not been made permanent or given proper employment... The Punjab Education Minister should resign...."

Congress Protest Targets CM Mann and Police Action

Earlier, Punjab Congress MPs on Monday also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. Congress has alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab, while the government has denied the allegations.

Congress MP Amar Singh also slammed the AAP government over the police action against sanitation workers on strike in Barnala for increased salaries and regular job contracts. Following the police action, the Punjab government had suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains.

Amar Singh told ANI, "Four to five paper leaks took place in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann refuse to accept them. The sanitation workers asked for an increase in their pay. They were beaten up; even women were beaten up. We demand that a case be registered against the police officers who committed these atrocities, and the CM should resign."

Punjab Govt Responds to Protests

Meanwhile, following the protests in Barnala, the Punjab government has hiked the monthly salaries of the contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, State Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Bains informed that the sanitation workers have called off their strike in Barnala.