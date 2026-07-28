The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for its Dear Spark Tuesday draw on July 28, 2026. The lottery featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize tiers from second to fifth place. While the results are declared, the specific winning numbers are yet to be announced.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday weekly lottery results for July 28, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 45G 28232 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 45G 28232

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 28232 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 05623, 12216, 20947, 26843, 34177, 54781, 55216, 61140, 62587, 99391

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0184, 1599, 1843, 2441, 2942, 6789, 7530, 8148, 8925, 9927

4th Prize – Rs 250: 2330, 2386, 3512, 5135, 5492, 7013, 7458, 8047, 9239, 9763

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0382, 0490, 0579, 0672, 0752, 0833, 0905, 0991, 1010, 1020, 1031, 1387, 1442, 1575, 1604, 1709, 1804, 1889, 1937, 2256, 2369, 2397, 2402, 2419, 2483, 2532, 2642, 2714, 2900, 2936, 2983, 3010, 3034, 3170, 3320, 3383, 3496, 3562, 3647, 3663, 3710, 3739, 3939, 4299, 4333, 4599, 4662, 4663, 4713, 4729, 4815, 4956, 5044, 5084, 5223, 5227, 5502, 5533, 5544, 5828, 5891, 6210, 6468, 6526, 6665, 6698, 6797, 6972, 7010, 7055, 7139, 7206, 7285, 7408, 7569, 7661, 7668, 7754, 7803, 7826, 7855, 7888, 7978, 8078, 8167, 8243, 8538, 8584, 8605, 8622, 8922, 9012, 9090, 9273, 9280, 9346, 9551, 9755, 9784, 9854

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Tuesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 28, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here