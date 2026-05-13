Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Union Cabinet's move to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif 2026 crops. He emphasized that farmer welfare is the Modi government's primary focus and the decision will boost farmers' income.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Kharif season 2026 crops, saying farmer welfare remains the top priority of the Modi government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Shah said, "Farmers' welfare is the topmost priority of the Modi government." He said the Cabinet's decision to raise MSP helps increase farmers' income and the rural economy.

Shah stated, "Today, the Union Cabinet has approved an increase in MSP for the Kharif season 2026. The decision to provide 50% profit over the farmer's cost is an important step towards increasing farmers' income, making agriculture more profitable, and strengthening the rural economy."

Details of the MSP Hike

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Narendra Modi, approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the marketing season 2026-27 to ensure remunerative prices for farmers.

According to the government, the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been approved for sunflower seed at Rs 622 per quintal, followed by cotton at Rs 557 per quintal, nigerseed at Rs 515 per quintal and sesamum at Rs 500 per quintal.

The government said the revised MSP is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The estimated margin for farmers over the cost of production is highest in moong at 61 per cent, followed by bajra and maize at 56 per cent each, and tur/arhar at 54 per cent. For the remaining crops, the margin is estimated at 50 per cent.

The government said it has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, including pulses, oilseeds and nutri-cereals or Shree Anna, by offering higher MSP for these crops.

Procurement and Payment Data

The Cabinet also highlighted procurement trends over the years. According to official data, paddy procurement during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at 8,418 lakh metric tonnes, compared with 4,590 lakh metric tonnes during 2004-05 to 2013-14.

Procurement of 14 kharif crops during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at 8,746 lakh metric tonnes, compared with 4,679 lakh metric tonnes during 2004-05 to 2013-14.

The government said MSP payments to paddy farmers during 2014-15 to 2025-26 amounted to Rs 16.08 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.44 lakh crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14.

For all 14 kharif crops, MSP payments to farmers during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at Rs 18.99 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.75 lakh crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14. (ANI)