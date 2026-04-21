Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a row by calling PM Modi a 'terrorist', later clarifying he meant Modi 'terrorises' with agencies. MP KC Venugopal defended him, accusing the BJP of making a 'non-issue an issue' during the TN campaign.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday defended party president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the ruling party is attempting to "make a non-issue an issue."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, where he labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.'

Kharge's remark a 'non-issue': Venugopal

Reacting to this, Venugopal said, "They (BJP) will try to make a non-issue become an issue... Prime Minister Modi is trying to terrorise people by using ED and the CBI. That's what Mallikarjun Kharge said. You also know all these camera tricks. They are using only that particular clip... And Kharge himself clarified that he does not call PM Modi a 'terrorist'... then why BJP targeting him, that's an unwanted thing."

The row erupted on the final day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu during a speech by Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge invoked the ideals of Periyar, Ambedkar, and Annadurai, arguing that the BJP's policies, specifically regarding delimitation, threaten the principles of justice and equality.

What Kharge said

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe

When pressed on his choice of words, Kharge later clarified his statement, claiming he meant the Prime Minister "terrorises" political opponents using central agencies. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist... What I mean... is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands."

Meanwhile, as it is the last day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, the war of words between political parties has intensified. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)