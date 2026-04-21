BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a "terrorist". He said this shows Congress's disrespect for the constitution and was done at the behest of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Nafrat ke bhaijaan'

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said that the statement by Kharge shows that the Congress is all about "samvidhan ka apman". "The statement made by Mallikarjun Kharge clearly shows that Congress is not 'mohabbat ki dukan'. They are all about 'samvidhan ka apman' and 'nafrat ke bhaijaan'... Today, we are in that period where we are mourning the victims of Pahalgam. One year has passed. They are the ones who give a clean chit to terrorists, and yet the elected Prime Minister is called a terrorist... This was not a slip of the tongue. No clarification will work. This has been done at the behest of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi", he said.

Kharge's controversial remark

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.'" I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us; that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Congress chief clarifies

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents" "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)