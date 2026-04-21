The BJP filed a complaint with the ECI against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi during a campaign in Tamil Nadu, alleging a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct and demanding a public apology.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a "strong complaint" against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In a formal letter posted by Rijiju on X and signed by himself, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and leader Om Pathak, the BJP alleged that the statement made during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign by Kharge is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"We have filed a strong complaint against Congress President Shri @kharge ji for his shocking and disgraceful remark calling Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji a "terrorist." This is not just derogatory, it is a dangerous & unprecedented attack on democratic institutions. A blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Immediate action is non-negotiable," Rijiju posted on X.

The party argued that the remark has been widely circulated across digital and print media, carrying a "substantial potential to vitiate the electoral atmosphere" and undermining the standards of civil discourse.

BJP Alleges Criminal Offence, Vilification

The BJP stated that describing the "Country's tallest political leader" as a terrorist is a form of "extreme personal vilification" that deviates from the mandate for issue-based criticism.

As per the letter, beyond electoral guidelines, the BJP contended that the remark constitutes a criminal offence under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Specifically, the party cited Section 175 for making false statements about a candidate's character and Section 356(1) for defamation.

The BJP argued that using "criminal-terror terminology" is an attempt to "distort voter choice through fear and demonisation" rather than lawful persuasion.

BJP Seeks Apology, Takedown of Remark

At last, the BJP has requested that the Commission direct Kharge to issue a public apology and retraction. Additionally, the party has urged the ECI to order the immediate removal of the "impugned statement" from all social media and news platforms to prevent further dissemination during the campaign period.

Kharge's Controversial Statement

This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, earlier today. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.'

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Kharge Clarifies Remark

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said. (ANI)