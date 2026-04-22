Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a 'terrorist' during a speech in Tamil Nadu. Shah said Congress is hitting new lows and shaming the nation. Kharge later clarified his remarks.

BJP Hits Back at Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist", alleging that the Congress party has hit new lows in its political conduct and continues to degrade public discourse. In a post on X on Tuesday, the Home Minister said the Congress leadership had crossed all limits of political propriety with its comments, asserting that such statements bring shame to democratic institutions and insult the office of the Prime Minister.

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"Every day, the Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour, breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse. Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation by calling the elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji, a terrorist. This insult to the foremost leader of the nation is an insult to the millions of people who love and support Modi Ji," Shah said. He further added that calling Prime Minister Modi a terrorist was "highly condemnable", claiming that the Prime Minister has played a key role in curbing terrorism over the past years. "Calling a leader like Modi Ji a terrorist, who has completely curbed terrorism in the last 12 years, is highly condemnable. Every time the Congress hurls abuses at Modi Ji, it is the people of India who answer them. This time too, the people will respond," Shah added.

'Diseased mentality': BJP Spokesperson

The remarks triggered strong reactions from other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders as well. BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also condemned Kharge's statement, alleging that it reflected a "diseased mentality" within the Congress leadership. Lambasting the Congress, Kesavan said, "Congress President Mallikarju Karage's toxic, venomous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji reflects the deep-rooted, diseased mentality of the Congress top leadership. Mr. Karage's disgraceful comments are now being condemned by our people across the country and this poisonous politics of hate unleashed by the Congress party once again reminds our people why Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the greatest threat to India's unity and why Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the greatest threat to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution."

What Did Kharge Say?

The controversy stems from Kharge's speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge allegedly referred to Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality", sparking political backlash. "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," Kharge had said while addressing the gathering.

Kharge's Clarification

However, after criticism, Kharge later clarified his remarks, stating that he intended to refer to Modi as someone who "terrorises political opponents" rather than calling him a terrorist. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said in his clarification. (ANI)