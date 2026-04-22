Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark against PM Modi, demanding an apology. Sachin Pilot defended Kharge, who said he meant Modi 'terrorises' opponents, as the ECI issued a notice.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that such remarks stem from "frustration following repeated losses." Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress President. Addressing the media, he said, "...I condemn the statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This is the frustration following the repeated losses...The public always gives an answer to these kinds of statements made by the Congress leaders...Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise for the statement..."

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Congress defends Kharge, questions EC's impartiality

On the contrary, Congress leader Sachin Pilot defended Kharge and said the party chief had already issued a clarification on the matter, adding that any action by the Election Commission should be impartial. Speaking to ANI on the subject, Pilot said, "Mallikarjun Kharge has already given a full clarification, and despite that, if the Election Commission is taking this action during the elections, we will respond to it. The action should be impartial and should take cognisance only after hearing the matter... When Mallikarjun Kharge himself has clearly stated that he had no such intention, the issuance of a notice like this shows that there is pressure..."

EC issues ultimatum after BJP complaint

The exchange comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an explanation for his controversial "terrorist" remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the high-decibel Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign. The move follows a high-level delegation of the BJP, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, meeting with the full commission to demand "strictest action" for what they termed a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' remark

The controversy erupted on the last day of Tamil Nadu election campaigning, when the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.' When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents.

"He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.