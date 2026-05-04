Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked voters for the UDF's victory in Keralam, promising a new era of development. The UDF won 62 seats, with leader VD Satheesan attributing the win to strong anti-incumbency sentiments.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed gratitude to voters for electing the Congress-led UDF government in Keralam, asserting that the victory marks the start of a new era of development for the state. "True welfare and real economic empowerment begin in Keralam now. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend heartfelt gratitude to every voter of Keralam for placing their trust in the Congress party and the UDF," said Kharge.

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Expressing the party's resolve, the Congress President also declared that the party will restore the "lost glory" of Keralam. "I also thank every leader, karyakarta, and our UDF allies whose relentless hard work and dedication have earned the people's mandate. We remain firmly committed to restoring the lost glory of Keralam & UDF's people-centric governance model," added Kharge.

ECI Trends: UDF Secures Victory

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress-led UDF has won 62 seats and is leading in one seat out of 140. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF is leading in two seats and has won 24 seats, followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has won 20 seats and is leading in two.

'Anti-Incumbency' Behind Win: VD Satheesan

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan attributed the Congress-led UDF's lead in the Keralam Assembly polls to widespread anti-incumbency sentiments. "There was anti-incumbency. We discussed a new era for future Keralam. We had credibility among the people. I had earlier said that 10 ministers will lose, and that is what happened," Satheesan said, highlighting the successful prediction and the public's shift in favor of UDF.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed gratitude to the people of Keralam for their support and credited the UDF leaders and workers for the victory. " We are grateful to the people of Keralam. I dedicate this victory to the UDF leaders and workers.

Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal. (ANI)