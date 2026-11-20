Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of blaming business leaders for government failures after the PM questioned industry giants on job creation and salary hikes at the FICCI centenary convention, calling it an economic disaster.

Kharge Slams PM Modi for Blaming Business Leaders at FICCI Meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of blaming the business community for the government’s failure following his remarks at FICCI’s centenary convention. As PM Modi pulled up the business tycoons, questioning them over unemployment and salary hikes, Kharge said that the Prime Minister “woke up after 12 years.” He accused the Centre of crony capitalism, which he said led to hurting MSMEs.

In an X post, Kharge wrote, “The Congress Party is the mother of economic liberalisation. The highest decadal average growth in the country occurred during the Congress-UPA’s tenure. But PM Modi, compelled by habit, blamed the business community for his own failures in his speech at FICCI! It felt as though the Prime Minister were the leader of the opposition. He has woken up after 12 years.” Alleging lack of healthy competition in the market, Kharge flagged unemployment and inflation in the country.

Taking a jibe at the government initiatives, he said, “Make in India has been turned into buy from China.” He said, “The Congress Party has always advocated a level playing field; it warned time and again. But the Modi government handed over all the country’s resources to 1–2 capitalist cronies and broke the backs of MSMEs and small traders. The lack of healthy competition stifled innovation, manufacturing quality suffered, and the credibility and global brand value of Indian products declined.”

“Today, there are no jobs, no savings, and inflation is at its peak. PSUs have been shut down, and Make in India has been turned into Buy From China. The BJP, in its own self-interest, has allowed a select group of capitalists to take over the Indian economy structurally. This is proving to be the biggest challenge facing the Indian economy today and an economic disaster,” the X post read.

On Thursday, PM Modi asked the business community if they increased the salaries of their employees and contributed to increasing the employment rate. Addressing the industry leaders at FICCI’s centenary convention, PM Modi said, “If I speak of industry, in recent years the government’s focus has been strongly on Ease of Doing Business. In 2014, the basic corporate tax rate was 30 per cent. We reduced it to 22 per cent. Today, there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh in India. I know you will not clap, because however much one gives, your appetite never seems to be satisfied. I have exempted income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax. Did you increase the salaries of your employees? Did you increase the number of employees? No. The attitude remains: Modi ji, you do it, we will see.”

Earlier today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference, Jairam Ramesh claimed that PM Modi repeated Congress’ points on employment and salaries, for which he had criticised the opposition party. Ramesh said, “He (PM Modi) said that the Congress had insulted and not respected the wealth creators of the country. Yesterday, the Prime Minister addressed FICCI. A hundred years of FICCI is being celebrated. He was a prominent figure in the industrial world—we have known of him for a hundred years—and he played a role in the freedom struggle.”

Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Prime Minister made such remarks as he was “rattled” by the state of the economy. “The way he spoke makes it perfectly clear that the Prime Minister is rattled. The Prime Minister is despondent, worried and disappointed. The way he attacked wealth creators... He repeated what we said in the Nyay Patra. He made a verbal attack with an urban naxal mindset and accused them,” the Congress leader said.