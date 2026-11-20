The Supreme Court permitted a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill for November 24, 2026, subject to strict conditions while the legal dispute regarding the heritage site remains pending before the judiciary.

SC Permits One-Time Karthigai Deepam Ritual at Thiruparankundram Hill

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, 2026, as a one-time interim arrangement, subject to safeguards prescribed by the court. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi repeatedly clarified that the interim arrangement should not be construed as an endorsement of the Madras High Court’s judgment or its findings.

It said the validity of the Madras High Court’s January 6, 2026 judgment would be independently examined by the Supreme Court when the matter is heard in the second week of January 2027. The one-time permission for lighting the lamp on November 24 has been granted only because the larger legal dispute remains pending and requires adjudication. The court expressly left all questions arising in the proceedings open for consideration by it.

The Court has directed that the ritual be performed by a restricted team organised by the temple administration. The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The Collector will also supervise the arrangements. The district administration will determine the timing, route and duration of the ceremony. The police will provide security, with assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) if required and feasible.

The Court observed that the batch of proceedings raises substantial questions concerning competing religious claims, the scope of religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and the extent of judicial review in matters involving religious practices. It also noted that the dispute involves questions concerning the effect of earlier judicial pronouncements, which would require examination by the court.

The Court also issued notice to the remaining respondents in the appeals challenging the Madras High Court judgment. It directed the parties to file their counter-affidavits within six weeks and rejoinders, if any, within three weeks thereafter. The matter will be taken up in the second week of January 2027. It said the permission would not create any additional right of entry, occupation or control over the hill. Neither the permission nor the conduct of the ceremony could be relied upon as proof of an established custom or as a basis for claiming permission to conduct the ritual in subsequent years.

The ASI has been directed to prescribe safeguards for conservation of the site. Excavation, construction and structural alterations have been prohibited. The court also directed that customary worship at existing sites and lawful access to the dargah and mosque must continue without obstruction. The District Collector will act as the nodal officer and submit a compliance report within three days of the festival, identifying any legal, physical or security-related impediment that cannot be addressed through the safeguards prescribed by the court.

The dispute concerns the lighting of the annual Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. In November 2025, authorities refused permission for the ritual at the hilltop location, citing its proximity to the dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to conduct the ritual in consultation with the ASI and the police, in view of the site’s heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court’s decisions before the Supreme Court. The top court issued notice on the state’s plea in August 2026 and is now examining the dispute. (ANI)