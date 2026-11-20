A 32-year-old woman named Ankita Jadhav was tragically killed when a container truck struck her scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage among locals over poorly maintained signage and ongoing highway construction causing severe traffic.

A woman was killed after a container truck hit her scooter from behind in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday. According to various media reports, the victim, a 32-year-old Kharivali resident named Ankita Jadhav, was seen riding the scooter when the vehicle struck her from behind in the CCTV tape. In the horrifying footage, Jadhav is seen riding the scooter in her lane on a busy highway when she was driven over by a container truck that was following her at approximately 11.40 in the morning.

The footage shows that the two-wheeler was not in the blind spot behind the truck and there was enough distance between the two vehicles. However, The Daily Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Kudus area's poorly maintained signage has angered locals. They said that the route has been reduced to one lane due to highway concreting construction, which has resulted in considerable traffic in the region.

The authorities were questioned by the locals about when they would begin to control traffic and assign personnel to handle it.