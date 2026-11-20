Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Nitish Kumar for appointing Tejashwi Yadav, labeling him a traitor. He lauded Samrat Choudhary's governance and anticipates PM Modi's upcoming visit as a key milestone for Bihar's development and progress.

Giriraj Singh Slams Nitish Kumar Over Choice Of Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticised Nitish Kumar over his choice of a former Deputy Chief Minister, calling Tejashwi Yadav a "traitor", while praising Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for completing one year in office and saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar would mark a milestone in the state's development.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said Nitish Kumar had made a mistake in choosing the person as his Deputy Chief Minister, alleging that he had turned out to be a "traitor". He also took a swipe at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, accusing them of repeating the actions of their father's government when they came to power. "I feel that Nitish Kumar ji made a small mistake. And because of that mistake, he didn't know that the one whom he made Deputy CM would turn out to be such a big traitor. Lalu ji's entire family should wear a locket. And when they came into government, they did the exact same things their father did," Singh said.

Questioning the RJD's claims of development and job creation, the Union Minister asked why such initiatives were not undertaken during Lalu Prasad Yadav's 15-year tenure in Bihar. He also referred to the "charwaha vidyalayas" (cattle-herder schools) established during the RJD government's tenure. Praising CM Choudhary, Singh thanked him for giving an appropriate name to the initiative associated with Nitish Kumar and said the government had made progress in fulfilling the latter's vision.

"I give my heartfelt thanks to the honourable Minister Samrat Choudhary ji. He has given it an appropriate name, and today, with Nitish Kumar ji's blessings, Samrat Choudhary ji is completing one year in office. Samrat ji's one year is unprecedented," he said. Singh said the government had worked towards fulfilling Nitish Kumar's vision in sectors including education, law and order, infrastructure, welfare of the poor and energy.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar, Singh said the visit would mark a new milestone in the state's development. He said the Prime Minister had repeatedly emphasised that the development of Purvanchal was essential for the country's overall progress and described Bihar as its gateway. "The Prime Minister has clearly stated that without the development of Purvanchal, there is no development of the country, and the gateway to Purvanchal is Bihar. That is why, ever since he became Prime Minister, he has been saying this. He will come tomorrow, and it will prove to be a new milestone," Singh said. (ANI)