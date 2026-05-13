Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi and the BJP of hypocrisy, slamming the government for not raising old age pensions while spending crores on ads. He called it a "cruel model" that prioritizes political spectacle over welfare.

Kharge Slams 'Hypocrisy' on Pensions and Austerity

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led central government over old age pensions and public spending on advertisements, accusing it of ignoring vulnerable sections while promoting "political spectacle".

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In a post on X, Kharge targeted the Prime Minister, alleging hypocrisy on the issue of excessive sternness and governance priorities. He added the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had refused to increase old age pensions, even by a "single paisa, as price rise crushes the poor." The remarks come after the Prime Minister urged ministers and officials to adopt a more restrained and cost-effective approach in official protocols, emphasising the need to set an example of simplicity and efficiency in public life.

"Narendra Modi ji, you lecture the country on austerity and sacrifice while snatching dignity from India's elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities. Why?... For 12 years, the BJP has refused to increase old age pensions, even by a SINGLE PAISA, as Price Rise crushes our poor!" Kharge wrote. .@narendramodi ji You lecture the country on austerity and sacrifice while snatching dignity from India’s elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities. Why? For 12 years, BJP has refused to increase old age pensions, even by a SINGLE PAISA, as Price Rise crushes our poor!… pic.twitter.com/lm7hGLQfM1 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 13, 2026

Cites Inflation and Ad Spending Figures

He further highlighted the impact of inflation on existing pension amounts, claiming that beneficiaries are receiving inadequate support in real terms. Kharge further added that after a 45 per cent erosion in purchasing power, the Rs 200 pension is effectively worth about Rs 110, the Rs 300 pension about Rs 165, and the Rs 500 pension about Rs 275.

Targeting government expenditure on publicity, the Congress chief alleged that the Centre was spending heavily on advertisements instead of welfare. "But this shameless government would rather spend nearly Rs 1.5 Cr every single day on advertisements and lofty self-promotions!" he said.

Kharge also cited figures on total spending on government publicity, claiming that between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the government spent Rs 5,987.46 crore on self-promotion through advertisements.

"While crores of elderly citizens are forced to survive on shamefully low pensions that cannot even cover basic medicines and food, the Modi Govt and the BJP continue to splurge on glitzy election campaigns, grand convoys, massive events, and nonstop PUBLICITY!" he added.

He further said that such spending patterns reflect a governance model that prioritises image-building over welfare delivery. "The cruel BJP model strips disadvantaged citizens of their economic dignity while spending extravagantly on political spectacle," Kharge said.

PM's Push for Austerity and Minimalism

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Prime Minister ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy to promote austerity and curb fuel use amid prevailing global conditions, while also directing the Special Protection Group to induct more electric vehicles into his motorcade without making any new purchases.

He had recently called for reducing unnecessary expenditure and visible displays of power, particularly in government convoys and public engagements. The directive is part of a broader effort to promote minimalism in governance and ensure better allocation of public resources.

Officials suggest that more ministers may follow suit in the coming days, aligning with the Prime Minister's message. The development is being seen as a symbolic yet significant step towards reinforcing accountability and responsiveness within the government. (ANI)