On Congress's 140th Foundation Day, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi govt, alleging it has weakened institutions and is 'suppressing people's rights'. He contrasted this with rights-based laws enacted under the UPA government.

Kharge Slams Modi Govt for 'Suppressing People's Rights'

On the occasion of the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress, Party Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi government for allegedly "suppressing people's rights". "During Sonia Gandhi's presidency of Congress, the UPA government expanded protection of people's rights... When Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the RTI, RTE, Food Security, MGNREGA, Forest Rights and Land Acquisition laws were enacted.

"In the last 11 years, the Modi government has weakened Congress-built institutions. RSS-BJP leaders have disregarded the national flag, Constitution, Ashoka Chakra, and Vande Mataram. They suppress people's rights, have no connection to the freedom movement, and today are taking away the rights of the people," Kharge alleged while speaking to reporters here.

Leaders Attend Flag-Hoisting Ceremony

On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan.

Party Takes Aim at BJP on Social Media

Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress. The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government. "The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X.

A Look Back at Congress's Founding

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. (ANI)