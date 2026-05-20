BIT Mesra and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) have signed an MoU to collaborate on geospatial technologies, GeoAI research, and remote sensing. The pact enables joint research, student internships, and academic exchanges.

Birla Institute of Technology Mesra (BIT Mesra) and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BIT Mesra, Ranchi, to formalise cooperation in geospatial technologies, GeoAI research, remote sensing, and higher education.

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Accordig to the release, the MoU was signed at the BIT Mesra campus, in the presence of Dr SP Agarwal, Director, NESAC; Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, BIT Mesra; Dr C Jeganathan, Faculty of Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics, Former Dean of Research, Innovation and Extension (DRIE) and presently Vice Chancellor, Sarala Birla University; various deans of the institute; Prof. AP Krishna, Head, Department of Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics; Dr Rajesh Jain, Registrar; the Finance Officer of BIT Mesra, researchers; and scientists from NESAC.

The programme opened with remarks by Dr Anand Prasad Sinha, Associate Dean of Research, Innovation and Extension (ADRIE), followed by the welcome address from Prof AP Krishna, who highlighted the importance of collaborative research in emerging geospatial technologies.

Speaking on behalf of the Office of DRIE, Dr Praveen Srivastava emphasised the need for stronger institutional partnerships to advance interdisciplinary research and innovation.

Dr Rajesh Jain subsequently addressed the gathering and spoke about the broader objectives and institutional vision behind the collaboration.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Indranil Manna felicitated Dr SP Agarwal ahead of the formal signing.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, BIT Mesra, and Dr SP Agarwal, Director, NESAC.

MoU Objectives and Framework

A detailed presentation on the objectives, operational provisions, and collaboration framework of the MoU was subsequently delivered by Nilay Nishant, Scientist/Engineer-SE, NESAC. He outlined the objectives of the agreement, including improving academic accessibility for students from the North Eastern region and the use of complementary strengths of BIT Mesra and NESAC in GeoAI applications and research cooperation.

Key Provisions and Contributions

The MoU includes provisions for internships, research exchanges, development of specialised elective courses encompassing emerging GeoAI, guest faculty engagement, research projects, and higher education opportunities, the release said. It further enables joint supervision of BIT Mesra research scholars by NESAC scientists.

Under the agreement, NESAC may provide geospatial databases, satellite imagery, meteorological datasets, and technical expertise in Earth observation and GIS applications to support joint research activities.

The release stated that BIT Mesra's contribution under the agreement includes joint national and international research initiatives, outreach activities, training programmes, and capacity-building in engineering and remote sensing domains.

The agreement covers GeoAI, Remote Sensing, GIS, Space Technology, and interdisciplinary geospatial applications, with applicability extended to Master's and PhD programmes.

The partnership promotes the organisation of joint seminars, workshops, and training programmes, with a focus on Earth observation image analysis and emerging geospatial technologies.

BIT Mesra may facilitate the empanelment of NESAC scientists as guest faculty members.

NESAC scientists and research scholars may also pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes at BIT Mesra on a part-time basis, subject to institutional norms and approvals.

Leadership on the Collaboration

Addressing the gathering, Dr SP Agarwal, Director, NESAC, referred to the longstanding association between BIT Mesra and NESAC and said the combined capabilities of both institutions could contribute to research, technological development, and societal applications.

"This collaboration carries potential for impactful research outcomes and quality publications. The academic engagement among scientists, faculty members, and students across both institutions, particularly in GeoAI and geospatial research, reflects sustained institutional commitment to knowledge generation," Prof. Indranil Manna said.

The programme concluded with a closing address by Dr SS Solanki, Dean PG Studies, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Mr Nilay Nishant.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with provision for extension. The agreement covers GeoAI, remote sensing, geospatial analytics, and interdisciplinary research aligned with national development priorities. (ANI)