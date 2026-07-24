Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre after DU and JNU issued advisories cautioning students against joining protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG exam issue, accusing the govt of bullying students.

Opposition Leaders Slam Centre, Universities

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued advisories cautioning students to stay away from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar. He accused the government of turning academic institutions into "propaganda outlets" to "bully" students.

In a post on X, Kharge accused the government of "denigrating" the universities, stating that this proves why students are on the streets. "Students are on ground zero, because Modi Govt is now using these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them. Instead of making Dharmendra Pradhan resign and then start a meaningful discussion on the Education System, Modi-Shah have resorted to denigrating our centre's of learning. Now you know why our youth are on the streets. Now you know how BJP damaged the Education system in the past 12 years!" he said. Students are on ground zero, because Modi Govt is now using these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them. Instead of making Dharmendra Pradhan resign and then start a meaningful discussion on the Education System, Modi-Shah have resorted to denigerating… pic.twitter.com/Kw4WbD0LeQ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 24, 2026

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the DU over its advisory, accusing the university of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights. Rahul Gandhi said, "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."

Universities Issue Advisories, Warn Students

These remarks came in direct response to advisories issued by universities. The University of Delhi, in its advisory, urged students and faculty to stay away from "unlawful assemblies or demonstrations" at Jantar Mantar, saying such activities may invite legal action and could pose risks to students' safety and academic and professional careers.

"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the university said. The university also advised students to exercise caution, alleging that "a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."

JNU followed with a similarly worded advisory, stating, "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi." The university also warned that "violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University's code of conduct," while urging students to "uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship."

Protests Over NEET-UG Exam Continue

This comes amid continuing protests over the NEET-UG 2026 examination and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The issue has also created a deadlock in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as opposition MPs continue to demand Pradhan be sacked before any discussion, while the government has relayed that it is ready for a discussion.

This comes after PM Modi on Thursday promised that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts." (ANI)