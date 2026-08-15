On Independence Day, Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP govt for failing on rights, evading accountability and fueling division. He contrasted it with Congress's legacy, crediting the UPA for landmark rights-based welfare programs.

Marking India's 80th Independence Day at the Congress headquarters, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing to deliver fundamental rights, evading parliamentary accountability, and fueling divisive politics while "crushing the poor."

Flanked by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after hoisting the Tricolour, Kharge contrasted the ruling government's record with the nation-building legacy of past Congress administrations. Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort address, challenging the government's claims of transformation while asserting that key rights-based welfare programs were built under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leadership.

Kharge Credits UPA for Rights-Based Laws

"From the Red Fort, the PM claims credit for everything; it is a mercy he doesn't claim that the world survives only because of him," he said. Highlighting Sonia Gandhi's role in institutionalising rights-based governance, Kharge credited the UPA government with pioneering landmark rights, including the Right to Food, Right to Education, and Right to Work (MGNREGA). "The entire credit goes to our CPP leader, Sonia Gandhi, who worked hard, formed a team, asked them to make policies, and all these things that we have received today as fundamental rights, which the poor have received, are her gift. We should not forget this," he said.

"The current government hasn't done even one such thing. The current government has not given anyone any 'Right to'... We gave the right to food, we gave the right to education, we gave the right to work - we did all these things. But still, some people have a habit of saying 'I did it' even for things they didn't do. Fine, who will listen to them? History is a witness. It is written in history and people also know which law was made when, for whom, and how," Kharge added.

'90% of Country's Development Due to Congress'

He also credited Congress for improving people's financial condition, claiming that 90% of the development the country has made. "The development you see in the country today is because of Congress. Congress has a 90% contribution to the development you witnessed in the country today. We improved people's financial condition, not changed names. But these people just take credit. This will not go on for long," he added.

The Congress chief recalled former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's contributions in founding IITs, IIMs, and PSUs, alongside key milestones like Lal Bahadur Shastri's push for the Green and White Revolutions and Indira Gandhi's strategic leadership during the 1971 war and the integration of Sikkim. "Today, the country is moving towards modernity. Nehru laid the foundation of a modern, and democratic and secular India. He established IITs, IIMs, PSUs. Nehru ji did a lot for the country, but he did not possess arrogance. Shastri strengthened the foundations of white and Green Revolutions in the country. Indira Gandhi strengthened India's military and strategic capabilities, and also played a major role in the creation of Bangladesh. We also integrated Sikkim with India. All these were done by Congress party leaders," he said.

'PM, Shah Hid in Chambers'

Kharge accused top leadership, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, of avoiding direct accountability during parliamentary proceedings. "The PM did not answer questions in the House; the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the PM were listening while hiding in their chambers. The Home Minister said he was listening from his room because the House was not in session. Well, my friend, had you come into the House, your lifespan wouldn't have been shortened; it is simply their habit to lie," Kharge said.

'Even Temple Offerings Not Safe'

Kharge also targeted the government over issues of religion and alleged that even offerings made at temples were not safe. "They didn't even give up worship and religion. These are bigoted people. Even the 50 rupees offered in the temple are not safe. Gold and silver were also looted," Kharge said.

He said that for the Congress, freedom was not about holding power but about ensuring education, opportunities and dignity for every citizen. "For us, freedom is not power. Freedom will come when every child goes to school, when the voice of the poor is heard and when the youth progress," Kharge said.

'BJP, RSS Running Hate Campaigns'

Kharge also raised concerns over the treatment of peaceful demonstrators and youth movements across the country. He accused the BJP and RSS of running "hate campaigns" against protesters and alleged that the government was "crushing the poor". "Today, the country's youth are agitating, and we, along with our Leader of the Opposition, are supporting them. The Constitution grants everyone the right to fight for their cause; they are not traitors. Yet, hate campaigns are run against those who protest. Our Leader of the Opposition declared years ago not just today that we would not spread hate but would open a 'shop of love' (spread a message of love), whereas the BJP and RSS oppose this. They worked against the country even before independence and continue to do so today by dividing Hindus and Muslims; the current government is crushing the poor," he said.

Earlier, Kharge hoisted the National Flag at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on the 80th Independence Day. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders were present. (ANI)