Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met with the party's Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand leadership. The party is also strengthening its organisation via the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, with deadlines set for committee formation.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Hold State-wise Review Meetings

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with the Congress leadership of Madhya Pradesh in the national capital. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge और नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ मध्य प्रदेश के कांग्रेस नेताओं की बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में कांग्रेस महासचिव (संगठन) श्री @kcvenugopalmp और अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता भी मौजूद रहे। 📍 नई दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/7SiCdDLm2V — Congress (@INCIndia) January 28, 2026

This comes as the party continue to hold state-wise meetings to discuss organisational functioning in the state.

On Tuesday, Congress leadership met with the leadership of Goa and Uttarakhand.

The Goa leadership meeting held today under the leadership of Congress President Shri @kharge and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi. Also present were Congress General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and other senior leaders. 📍 New Delhi pic.twitter.com/boppsRY67Y — Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2026

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge और नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस के नेताओं की बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में कांग्रेस महासचिव (संगठन) श्री @kcvenugopalmp और अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता भी मौजूद रहे। 📍 नई दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/Gx1IQdMqFg — Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2026

Organisational Strengthening Under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'

Earlier, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal presided over a detailed review meeting at Indira Bhawan with General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (SSA) states.

Directives Issued for Committee Formation

During the meeting on Monday, Venugopal directed the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to complete the formation of District Congress Committees (DCCs) within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days, and Mandal, Gram Panchayat, and Booth Level Committees within 60 days.

The instructions also emphasised ensuring proper representation for all communities, including SC, ST, OBC, and minority groups, and organising training programmes at both district and block levels.

Under the SSA initiative, DCC Presidents have already been appointed in 14 states, covering 525 DCCs, and the process has been formally announced in six additional states.

Sharing updates on X, Venugopal wrote, "Held a detailed and productive meeting today at Indira Bhawan with the General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from states where DCC Presidents have been appointed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan," he wrote.

"As of now, the appointment of DCC Presidents under SSA has been successfully completed in 14 states, with 525 new DCC Presidents appointed. The process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening," he added.

"We issued clear directions to PCCs to complete the formation of DCC committees within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days, and Mandal, Gram Panchayat & Booth Level Committees within 60 days, while ensuring proper representation to all communities - especially for SC, ST, OBC & Minorities. They have also been instructed to hold training programmes at the District and Block levels," the post stated.

Focus on Booth-Level Strengthening in Andhra Pradesh

Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila said the discussion in the meeting centred on the organisation's growth.

"It was about organisational strengthening. Most of the district presidents in the party have been appointed. The whole discussion was about how to take it up from there, down to the booth level," she said.

(ANI)