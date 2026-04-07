Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the party's manifesto for the West Bengal polls. Key promises include free post-graduate education, Rs 2000/month for women, Rs 15,000/year for farmers, and Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other leaders, launched the election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Addressing a press conference here, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge reflected on the key promises of the party, including free education up to post-graduation, monthly financial aid for women and farmers, fast-track courts and state-sponsored health insurance.

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Congress Manifesto: Key Promises

"We will give women Rs 2000 every month. We will provide free education up to post-graduate level to empower them. We will establish fast-track courts for their safety. In healthcare, we will provide fully state-funded health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh so that every citizen can get affordable and better health care. Farmer Welfare: Farmers will be given an annual assistance of Rs 15,000 rupees. In addition, free electricity and a better procurement system will be ensured to increase both their income and security," Kharge stated.

Trinamool Congress Manifesto

Earlier in March, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday unveiled the Trinamool Congress manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections, titled "10 Protigya" (10 pledges). Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee announced the launch of the 'Duare Chikitsa' scheme, which will provide doorstep medical care with camps in every booth. She also outlined social welfare measures under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, emphasising the government's plans to create 7-8 new districts and blocks, along with new municipalities, to improve governance.

Election Schedule and 2021 Results

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.