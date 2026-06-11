Telangana BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy has slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming he is 'jealous' of PM Modi's longest continuous tenure. Kharge had earlier accused the BJP of 'twisting history' to create a new category for Modi.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Thursday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longest continuous tenure, asserting that "AICC president is jealous of the PM Modi".

The state BJP Spokesperson added that Kharge is probably jealous or wants to diminish the present hype of PM Modi. Speaking to ANI on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, the BJP leader said, "Mallikarjun Kharge is jealous of BJP's Narendra Modi... Narendra Modi is the longest-serving Prime Minister elected consecutively. If Kharge can't understand this small logic, then I don't understand how he is the AICC President. Probably he's jealous, or he wants to diminish the present hype of Narendra Modi..."

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Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Twisting History'

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, accusing the ruling party of "twisting and distorting history" and creating a "new and ridiculous category".

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Twisting and distorting history does not change the truth." He asserted that India's longest-serving Prime Minister was Jawaharlal Nehru and that Indira Gandhi had the second-longest tenure, questioning recent BJP claims highlighting Modi's record in office.

"India's longest-serving Prime Minister was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was also the one who served the longest continuously as Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister with the second-longest tenure. Now, the BJP has to invent a new and ridiculous category to prove who is the longest continuously serving Prime Minister after the general elections in independent India," said Kharge.

The Congress president also invoked key figures from India's early post-Independence governments. He said, "Remind the country of this as well--In whose cabinet was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Deputy Prime Minister? In whose cabinet was Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar the Law Minister? Up to whose cabinet did Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee serve as a Minister?"

Historical Context of PM Tenures

Kharge alleged that the past 12 years had been marked by "sloganeering" and claimed that citizens had been burdened by inflation, unemployment and corruption. The remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 days in office.

India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52. He remained in office until his passing in 1964.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. (ANI)