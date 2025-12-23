Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary, highlighting his transformative economic reforms, contributions to the nuclear programme, and the launch of the 'Look East' policy.

Kharge's Tribute to PV Narasimha Rao

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid his tributes to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary on Tuesday. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Under his leadership, India began a transformative phase of economic reforms that laid the foundation for growth and helped shape the aspirations of the middle class for generations."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also made note of Rao's vital contributions to India's nuclear programme and landmark achievements in foreign policy, including the launch of the 'Look East' policy. "His enduring role in strengthening India's prosperity and development will always be remembered," Kharge wrote further.

Rao's Enduring Legacy

Rao (1921-2004) was India's 9th Prime Minister, serving from 1991 to 1996. A lawyer and politician, he played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. He introduced landmark economic liberalisation policies, dismantling the License Raj and opening India to global trade and investment.

His tenure saw efforts to boost literacy and healthcare, with a focus on women's empowerment. Rao's leadership navigated India through a challenging period, leaving a lasting impact on the country's development trajectory.

He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024 for his contributions.

Pioneering the 'Look East' Policy

Rao launched India's 'Look East' policy in 1991-92, a significant strategic shift focusing on deeper economic, cultural, and strategic ties with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) to boost trade, development, and counterbalance China's growing influence, setting the stage for the more action-oriented 'Act East Policy' later. (ANI)