YSRCP MLCs continued their protest over alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (DSC). They demanded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh address the Legislative Council and called for an independent inquiry into the matter.

YSRCP MLCs Demand Accountability on DSC 'Scam'

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs on Tuesday continued their demonstration over alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC). Pressing for accountability, the YSRCP MLC Arun Kumar Monditoka demanded that state Education Minister Nara Lokesh address the legislative council and explain the issue.

Speaking to ANI, YSRCP MLC Dr Arun Kumar Monditoka demanded an independent inquiry into the matter, criticising the government for clarifying the issue in the Assembly in their absence. "Let Nara Lokesh come to the council, and he has to tell us how this scam has happened. Moreover, we are demanding a third-party investigation for the DSC scam...they clarified in the State Assembly, but they haven't come to the Council. They gave clarity where the YSRCP members were not present. They have to come to the Council where we are present and say," Arun Kumar Monditoka said.

Calls for CBI Probe and Minister's Resignation

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appi Reddy demanded that the State Government immediately hold a discussion in the Legislative Council on the alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (DSC) and said Education Minister Nara Lokesh should come to the Council and answer the questions raised by YSRCP members.

Addressing media at the YSRCP Central Office here on Monday, Appi Reddy questioned why the government rejected YSRCP's adjournment motion seeking a discussion on DSC. He said Lokesh chose to speak in the Assembly while YSRCP members were demanding answers in the Council. He said YSRCP was ready for a CBI inquiry into Group-I recruitment if the government suspected irregularities. If Group-I can be investigated by the CBI, the alleged DSC irregularities should also be investigated by the CBI, he said.

Reddy questioned how the DSC examination was conducted without a designated convenor. He also sought clarity over the case of an SCERT outsourcing employee who secured a district-top rank and pointed out contradictions in the explanations given regarding his appointment. He demanded a comprehensive inquiry into sports-quota appointments, the issuance of sports certificates and allegations that lakhs of rupees were demanded for jobs, referring to audio recordings that had surfaced. Reddy has demanded a CBI probe into the DSC irregularities and said Minister Lokesh should resign, taking responsibility.

Broader Protests Against Recruitment Process

On Monday, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs staged a protest at the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council premises, demanding a thorough inquiry into alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. The protest was led by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana, along with other YSRCP MLCs.

Earlier, in August, YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI probe into the DSC paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and injustice to meritorious candidates. He said the coalition government turned the District Selection Committee into a "Dining Selection Committee," distributing jobs to those backed by TDP leaders while more than 32,000 complaints were received over 16,000 recruitments. (ANI)