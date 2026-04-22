Vice President CP Radhakrishnan hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'terrorist' remarks on PM Modi. Speaking in Bidar, the VP said Kharge sometimes doesn't differentiate between 'black and white' or 'terror and terrorist'.

VP Criticises Kharge's Remarks on PM Modi

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he sometimes feels Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha does not differentiate between "black and white" or between "terror and terrorist."

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While addressing the gathering where the Congress President was also present, the Vice President said, "I feel, sometimes Kharge ji does not differentiate between black and white, or between terror and terrorist."

The Vice President's remarks come after as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP and made sharp remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge allegedly referred to Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality", which later sparked political backlash.

The Vice President was speaking at the Amrit Mahotsava Celebration of Dr. Basavalinga Pattadevaru Mahaswamiji of Hiremath Samsthan held at Sri Channabasavashram in Bhalki, Bidar, where Kharge was also present.

Vice President's Karnataka Visit

Earlier in the day, Vice President Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka and was warmly received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre.

He visited Karnataka for a series of official engagements and was received at the airport by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and state cabinet ministers.

Sharing a post on X, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka today and was warmly received by Governor of Karnataka Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, and Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka Shri Eshwar Khandre." Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka today and was warmly received by Governor of Karnataka Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, and Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka Shri Eshwar Khandre. The Vice President will inaugurate the… pic.twitter.com/BodqRNzbmW — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) April 22, 2026

The post read, "The Vice President will inaugurate the Amrit Mahotsava Celebration of Dr. Basavalinga Pattadevaru Mahaswamiji of Hiremath Samsthan at Sri Channabasavashram, Bhalki, Bidar."

"Later today, he will attend as the Chief Guest at the 10th Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi," the post added.

The Vice President is in Karnataka for a series of official engagements. He will inaugurate the Amrit Mahotsava Celebration of Dr. Basavalinga Pattadevaru Mahaswamiji of Hiremath Samsthan at Sri Channabasavashram in Bhalki, Bidar.

Later in the day, he will attend the 10th Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi as the Chief Guest. (ANI)