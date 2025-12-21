Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at PM Modi, calling the BJP-led Assam government 'traitors' for blaming the opposition for its failure to curb infiltration. He said the 'double-engine' government should not shift blame for its failures.

Kharge Calls BJP 'Traitors' Over Infiltration Blame

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments, accusing the Congress party of shielding infiltrators by opposing the SIR (Special Intensive Revision). Kharge described the Assam government as "traitors" and criticised PM Modi's remarks, questioning how the BJP, which governs both Assam and the Centre, could blame the opposition for its own failures. He noted that both the BJP-controlled central government and the Assam government have failed to provide security, making it illogical for them to shift blame to the opposition. "His government is there in the Centre, and in Assam, also his government is there, which they call a double-engine government. If they fail to provide security, how can they blame the opposition parties? Are we ruling there? So, when they fail, they put all the blame on the opposition, and I condemn such a statement. They are the traitors, not us," Kharge told reporters.

The Congress leader also emphasised that his party would always act in the country's best interests, but would not support terrorists, infiltrators, or any anti-national activities. He accused the BJP of shifting blame for its own failure to stop illegal infiltration. "We will do whatever is good for the country's interest, but we will not support terrorists, infiltrators, or anyone else. He is simply shifting the blame because he has failed to stop them," Kharge added.

PM Modi's Accusation Against Congress

This came in response to PM Modi's remarks at an event in Guwahati, where he said the central government was taking strict measures to curb illegal infiltration, including deportations and the identification of infiltrators. He also accused the Congress of opposing these measures and pursuing "anti-national" agendas. "The Central Government has also taken strict steps to stop infiltration. Along with deporting illegal infiltrators, their identification is also being carried out. However, Congress has taken to anti-national agendas and opposing this," PM Modi had said. (ANI)