Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the party's alliance will win over 72 seats in the 2026 Assam polls. He launched a scathing attack on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him 'corrupt and arrogant' and alleging he runs a syndicate.

Kharge Predicts Win, Calls CM Himanta 'Corrupt and Arrogant'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday claimed that the Congress-led alliance in Assam will win atleast 72 seats in the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Kharge launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, terming him "corrupt and arrogant."

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He alleged that CM Sarma runs a syndicate of companies, tea gardens and resorts, and also grants land to people close to him. The Congress leader called the 2026 Assam elections a contest between the public and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kharge said, "We want a change, and this is public versus Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are just supporting the public in this fight. Our survey team have gathered data from the ground. We will win 72-73 seats. I appeal to the people to cast their votes on April 9 and support the Congress to change the government."

"With your vote, kick out the corrupt government. There is no Chief Minister as corrupt and arrogant as him. People of Assam love their culture and tradition; they do not want an uncivilised, rude, and arrogant CM. The CM, instead of working for the people, is only working for his own development. There is a syndicate of several companies, tea gardens, resort and international schools. Coal and thousands of bhigas of land have been distributed to his friends," he added.

'Adopted Son is Doing This': Kharge Questions PM on Corruption

Calling CM Sarma an "adopted son" of the BJP, he questioned the Centre for not initiating an inquiry into corruption allegations against him. He said, "He makes fun of Gaurav Gogoi by calling him a CM's son. Look at Gaurav and his father's net worth in 15 years and compare it with the CM's net worth in five years. PM, HM, Mohan Bhagwat, what do they want to say about this corruption? They say they will not tolerate corruption, and 'na khaunga na khaane dunga'. But your adopted son is doing this. Why is there no inquiry against him?"

Party to 'Face' FIR Amid Passport Allegations

As Assam Police reached Pawan Khera's residence after an FIR lodged by Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma amid fake passport allegations against her, Kharge said that the party will "face it." He also sought clarification on Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's passports from the Centre.

"They have a double-engine government, and the foreign minister is from their party. We will seek clarification from the government. If they want to arrest, then arrest. We will face it. The ED and the CBI are harassing everyone, and later taking them into the party after cleaning them in the washing machine," he said.

Congress's Poll Promises

Reiterating Congress's poll promises, Kharge said that the party will ensure justice for late singer Zubeen Garg and will continue the Orunodoi scheme. The Congress chief affirmed, "Assam's son Zubeen did not get justice. By setting up a fast-track court after six months, who did they want to save? Our government will ensure justice in 100 days. Congress will form its government in the state. We will continue the scheme to give a monthly allowance to women, and may even increase it. We will give the money unconditionally."

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections for all 126 seats will be held in a single phase on April 9, with results announced on May 4. Congress is eyeing to oust the incumbent BJP-led alliance in the state. (ANI)