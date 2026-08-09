AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the ECI and GHMC to address complaints of BLOs refusing enumeration forms on holidays. He noted the deadline is August 10. Separately, BJP's N Ramchander Rao accused rival parties of adding illegal names to lists.

Owaisi flags issues with form collection on holidays

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to urgently look into complaints that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were allegedly refusing to accept enumeration forms on August 9 and 10, citing public holidays.

Owaisi raised the matter in a social media post, tagging the official handles of the ECI and GHMC Commissioner. "Since yesterday, we have received too many complaints from people at our SIR Guidance Desk that BLOs have clearly told them that they won't be taking Enumeration forms on 9th (Bonalu) and 10th (Rangam - public holiday)," Owaisi said on X. @ECISVEEP @CommissionrGHMC Wanted to bring this to your Urgent Notice that since yesterday we have received too many complaints from people at our SIR Guidance Desk that BLO's have clearly told them that they won't be taking Enumeration forms on 9th (Bonalu) and 10th (Rangam -… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 9, 2026

He claimed that several people had approached the guidance desk in a state of concern after being allegedly informed that their forms would not be accepted on the two days. "Many people were seen panicking at the Desk," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi further said that, according to the Election Commission, people have time until August 10 to submit their enumeration forms. He urged the authorities to address the issue and ensure that eligible people are not deprived of the opportunity to complete the process within the stipulated deadline.

"Kindly look into this, Sir, because as per EC, people do have time till 10th August, on which these BLOs are not willing to work citing holidays," he said. The development comes amid the ongoing electoral exercise in which BLOs are involved in distributing and collecting enumeration forms and assisting voters with the required formalities.

BJP alleges attempts to add ineligible voters

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said party workers were working across Telangana to assist eligible voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged them to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts to include ineligible names in the voter lists.

Rao made the remarks while addressing an SIR workshop for BJP workers in Hyderabad as the second phase of the electoral roll revision exercise commenced in Telangana. In a post on X, Rao said BJP workers were going door to door to ensure that every eligible voter was included in the electoral rolls. Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas are working tirelessly in the SIR process, going door to door and ensuring that every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls. As the second phase of the SIR process begins in Telangana, I had the opportunity to address an SIR… pic.twitter.com/Ckpy8ADoYm — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) August 8, 2026

"As the second phase of the SIR process begins in Telangana, I had the opportunity to address an SIR workshop for our hardworking BJP karyakartas in Hyderabad," he said.

Rao alleged that the BRS, Congress and AIMIM were attempting to facilitate the inclusion of illegal immigrants in the SIR exercise to protect their respective vote banks. "There is an urgent need to remain vigilant, as the BRS, Congress and AIMIM, for protection of their vote-bank, are determined to facilitate backdoor entry for illegals in the SIR process," he said.

He also raised concerns over the issuance of Family Register Certificates, alleging that the process could be used to legitimise people he termed "illegal elements." "The issuance of Family Register Certificates raises serious concerns and is a clear attempt to legitimise illegal elements," Rao said.

"I called upon our karyakartas to further intensify their efforts and ensure the enrolment of every eligible voter in each Assembly constituency, while closely scrutinising any suspicious or ineligible entries", he said. Rao's remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the SIR exercise in Telangana, with political parties voicing differing views on the revision of electoral rolls and the verification of voter entries. (ANI)