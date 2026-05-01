An NIA court sentenced two men, Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, to 5.5 years jail for hoisting a Khalistan flag on a Moga government building in 2020, instigated by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the SFJ.

The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at SAS Nagar (Mohali) has convicted and sentenced to imprisonment two accused in a 2020 case relating to hoisting of a Khalistan flag on a government building in Punjab's Moga at the instigation of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

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Details of Conviction and Sentence

The accused, identified as Moga residents Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, have been sentenced to 5 years and six months in jail along with a fine of Rs. 16,000 each under various sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo, along with two other arrested accused and two USA-based absconders, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his associate Rana Singh @ Harpreet Singh. Pannu and Harpreet (a member of SFJ) were declared Proclaimed Offenders in the case by the Mohali special court in 2021.

The Crime: Hoisting Flag and Insulting Tricolour

On the instigation of Pannun and in exchange for a cash reward by SFJ - an unlawful association, Inderjeet and Jaspal had hoisted a Khalistani flag at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Moga on 14th August 2020, just ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The duo had entered the administrative complex of the DC office and gone to the top of the building, where they had hoisted the saffron/yellow coloured flag, with the word 'KHALISTAN' printed on it, on a fixed iron pole. They had also insulted the Indian national flag by cutting its rope, causing it to fall on the ground, after which they had dragged the tricolour by the rope.

Instigation by Pannun and SFJ

Investigations in the case had revealed that Harpreet had paid Inderjeet and Jaspal to carry out these acts. Pannun had earlier, between 10th and 11th August 2020, uploaded a video on social media urging residents of Punjab and Haryana to hoist Khalistani flags. He had even announced a reward of USD 125,000 for any Indian youth who would hoist a Khalistani flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and USD 2,500 for hoisting such a flag at any government office. (ANI)