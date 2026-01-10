UP Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav accused KGMU's VC of obstructing her visit and suppressing sexual harassment complaints. The university administration denied the claims, stating she arrived unannounced and caused vandalism.

Aparna Yadav's Allegations Speaking to the media on Friday in Lucknow, Aparna Yadav said her visit to KGMU was not limited to the widely reported case involving Dr Rameez, but also concerned two other serious matters. "My concern wasn't solely about Dr Rameez. Two cases had already been brought to my attention. The case involving Dr Rameez is publicly known, and everyone is aware that the victim initially contacted the commission," she said.She alleged that during her visit, she was made to wait outside for nearly 20 minutes despite holding a constitutional position. "I was kept waiting outside for 20 minutes, with guards present. When I arrived, the media was already there, holding video footage that clearly shows me being kept waiting. As a person holding a constitutional position, I find this behaviour unacceptable," Yadav said.Referring to another complaint, Aparna Yadav said, "The second issue was the blood bank operating without notice. It has already appeared in the newspapers."She further claimed that a senior woman doctor from KGMU had approached her with allegations of harassment by a junior male doctor. "She was harassed by a junior male doctor, who attempted to sexually assault her and used abusive language. When eight contract-based colleagues wanted to testify in her support, they were also threatened and silenced by the KGMU team," she alleged, adding that pressure was coming from the Vice-Chancellor and junior doctors.Aparna Yadav also rejected claims that she refused to meet the Vice-Chancellor privately. "Why wouldn't I want to meet her? I went there to meet her... I went to meet her, but she ran away," she said, questioning why the KGMU administration was giving "two different versions". KGMU Administration Responds Responding to the allegations, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Sonia Nityanand said that Aparna Yadav had arrived without prior intimation. "She didn't contact us before coming here. I had absolutely no idea she would come here," Nityanand said.She claimed that she had asked Aparna Yadav to come inside and speak first, but alleged that the Vice-Chairperson refused. "She refused to come inside alone, and the entire mob barged in and caused vandalism," the VC said.Nityanand added that action was being taken in the Dr Rameez case. "Rameez, who has been found guilty of sexual harassment, will be removed from this university as per the act," she said.KGMU spokesperson KK Singh also addressed the media, claiming there was no official information about the visit. "Around 12:45 pm, PRO came to me and said that Aparna Yadav had come and wanted to meet the VC," he said, adding that the VC had deputed officials to welcome her. He alleged that sloganeering followed and that people forcibly entered the VC's chamber, leading to vandalism. "She refused to come inside alone, and the entire mob barged in and caused vandalism," the VC said.Nityanand added that action was being taken in the Dr Rameez case. "Rameez, who has been found guilty of sexual harassment, will be removed from this university as per the act," she said.KGMU spokesperson KK Singh also addressed the media, claiming there was no official information about the visit. "Around 12:45 pm, PRO came to me and said that Aparna Yadav had come and wanted to meet the VC," he said, adding that the VC had deputed officials to welcome her. He alleged that sloganeering followed and that people forcibly entered the VC's chamber, leading to vandalism.The incident comes against the backdrop of a December 17 case in which a first-year resident doctor at KGMU alleged harassment by a fellow doctor, who later attempted suicide. The matter is under investigation, with both administrative and police action initiated, officials said.