KGMU has barred nursing students from protesting a student's death, warning of disciplinary action for missing classes. The university says it has addressed demands and issued an SOP, urging parents to ensure their children end the protest.

KGMU Bars Protest After Review

King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Tuesday barred nursing students from participating in a protest over a 2025-batch student's death from fever, assuring that necessary action has been taken after a detailed review of the issues and demands presented by the students regarding the matter.

University Warns of Disciplinary Action

"This is to inform you that following the incident involving the death of a nursing student (Batch 2025) in Varanasi, some nursing students of KGMU staged a protest on the campus on September 21 and 22, 2026. In this regard, the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor held a meeting with the students, and necessary action was taken after a detailed review of the issues and demands they presented. A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been issued concerning the resolution of students' issues and their safety/amenities. Despite this, your son/daughter has once again been participating in a protest demonstration since 08:00 AM on September 28, 2026. This action is unauthorised and inappropriate; furthermore, the student has remained absent from their scheduled teaching and training activities," said KGMU.

In its statement, the university warned that students absent from academic and practical training may face disciplinary action, noting that their attendance and internal assessments would be affected, which could potentially hamper their eligibility to appear for examinations. "You are further informed that participating in any form of protest that disrupts teaching, training, and essential patient-related duties—even after the university administration has taken necessary steps to address student grievances is inconsistent with university discipline and prescribed academic obligations. Under these circumstances, it is proposed to initiate disciplinary action against the concerned student in accordance with the university's prevailing rules and regulations. Such proceedings entail in accordance with the rules, measures such as adverse entries in the character roll/record, impacts on eligibility to appear for examinations, and other prescribed punitive actions, including the imposition of a monetary fine; these could adversely affect the student's academic progress and future career," added KGMU.

Appeal to Parents, Final Notice Issued

Hence, the university urged the students' parents to request their children to immediately withdraw from the sit-in agitation, attend their scheduled academic and training activities, and adhere strictly to the university's rules and code of discipline. "Therefore, you are requested to advise or instruct your son/daughter to immediately withdraw from the sit-in/protest, attend their scheduled academic and training activities, and adhere to the university's rules and code of discipline. Please note that if the student fails to comply with these instructions, necessary disciplinary action may be initiated in accordance with the university's prevailing regulations; this serves as advance notice regarding the same," asserted KGMU.

Protest Background

This development came after KGMU nursing students called off their protest on September 22 after Vice-Chancellor assured a student delegation that their demands would be addressed. The protest was sparked by the death of a nursing student from fever, with students alleging she was denied leave despite being ill, and demanded action against the dean before agreeing to end their demonstration. (ANI)