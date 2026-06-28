Rajasthan Police busted a Pakistan-linked sleeper cell in Hanumangarh, arresting a 20-year-old for sharing information. Separately, the ATS arrested a woman with a suspected connection to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group.

Pakistan-Linked Sleeper Cell Busted

Police in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have exposed a Pakistan-linked sleeper cell module allegedly operating through digital communication channels. A 20-year-old local youth has been arrested in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

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Investigation Details

According to Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena, the investigation began after inputs were received from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) regarding the accused's alleged online activities. "We received information via the ATS that he had shared videos and location details regarding Hanumangarh Town and Raisinghnagar with Bhatti. A joint team comprising the CO, Hanumangarh Town police, the DST, and the cyber team apprehended him," SP Meena said.

During further investigation and interrogation, officials claimed that deeper links and sustained contact with the alleged handler were uncovered. "Detailed interrogation revealed that he had been in contact with Bhatti since February 2026, exchanging information, specifically regarding weapons, through chats. We have arrested him and will produce him in court to seek police custody for further interrogation to determine if there was a conspiracy to carry out an attack," officials said.

Separate Case: Woman Arrested with Suspected JeM Links

Earlier, in a separate case on June 22, in a significant security operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a woman identified as Babita on charges of involvement in anti-national activities. The arrest was made under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), marking a major development in the state's efforts to counter terrorism.

Manish Tripathi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajasthan ATS, confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody on a 7-day remand. "During surveillance and subsequent investigation, we detained the woman after receiving inputs regarding her suspected involvement in activities that could pose a threat to national security," he said.

Jaish-e-Mohammed Link Emerges

The most concerning aspect is the emergence of high-profile extremist connections in the ongoing case. SP Tripathi officially confirmed that the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist group designated as a terrorist organisation by India and several other nations, has surfaced during the investigation.

"We have come across information indicating that one individual in contact with the woman may be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). At this stage, we are examining whether the woman herself has any association with the same group. No conclusions can be drawn until the investigation is completed," said Manish Tripathi.