West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced an exemption for key sectors like agriculture and healthcare from the ban on diesel supply in containers. The move aims to alleviate distress faced by farmers, hospitals, and emergency services.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that his government has stepped in to exempt several sectors from a recent restriction on diesel supply in containers, saying the curbs had created serious problems for farmers, hospitals, and emergency services.

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In a post on X, CM Adhikari said, "Our government is always committed to ensuring that the daily lives of ordinary people, emergency services, and the state's economy continue to progress smoothly without any hindrance. Recently, a ban was imposed on diesel supply in containers (vessels), which had put our hardworking farmer brothers, various hospitals, and emergency service-providing organizations in extreme distress in their operations. To safeguard the interests of the general public, the West Bengal government intervened immediately." আমাদের সরকার সাধারণ জনগণের দৈনন্দিন জীবন, জরুরি পরিষেবা এবং রাজ্যের অর্থনীতি কোনো বাধা ছাড়াই যেনো সুচারুভাবে এগোতে থাকে তা নিশ্চিত করতে সর্বদা বদ্ধপরিকর। সাম্প্রতিক কন্টেইনারে (পাত্রে) ডিজেল সরবরাহ করার ক্ষেত্রে নিষেধাজ্ঞা জারি করা হয়েছিল, যার ফলে আমাদের পরিশ্রমী কৃষক ভাইরা,… pic.twitter.com/qisKWU7CgR — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 28, 2026

Relief for Essential Sectors

To address the difficulties faced by essential sectors, CM Adhikari said the state government had asked oil companies to ease the rules for select categories of users. "We have directed the major oil companies to completely exempt vital sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public services, and tea gardens from the fuel restriction regulations," he said.

Adhikari added that the daily purchase limit for these categories has also been eased, making it simpler for them to get fuel. "Individuals, organisations, and customers associated with all these essential departments can now easily purchase and carry diesel in containers or barrels, and the maximum limit that had been set for providing fuel to such customers daily has also been relaxed," he said.

Simplified Access to Fuel

On the process for accessing the relaxed quota, Adhikari said, "To obtain diesel hassle-free at the pumps, simply presenting basic identification documents will suffice." (ANI)