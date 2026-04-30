UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya predicts a 'saffron wave,' with the BJP set to form governments in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. He claims the lotus is blooming with a huge margin, leaving Mamata Banerjee 'rattled'.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping victories in the political landscape from the Northeast to the Southern tip of India as the dust settled in assembly polls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Maurya painted a picture of a "saffron wave" that he believes will redefine regional politics, particularly in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Maurya took a direct swipe at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that the BJP is poised to form its first-ever government in the state. "The lotus is blooming with a huge margin," he remarked, adding that the momentum has left the TMC leadership "rattled."

BJP Confident of Victory Across States

The Deputy CM expressed absolute certainty regarding Assam, predicting that the BJP would secure a third consecutive term in power, citing a track record of governance and stability. Maurya asserted that the BJP-AIADMK alliance is "set to form a government," marking a major play for the NDA in Dravidian politics. While acknowledging the challenge in Kerala, he noted expectations for a "strong performance." In Puducherry, he confidently predicted an NDA return to power.

Summarising the party's outlook, Maurya emphasised that the BJP's reach is no longer confined to its traditional strongholds. "In Assam, the BJP is forming a government for the third time. In West Bengal, for the first time, the lotus is blooming with a huge margin, leaving Mamata Banerjee rattled. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP-AIADMK alliance is set to form a government, while in Kerala, the party expects a strong performance. In Puducherry, NDA will return to power. From Kerala to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to Assam, and West Bengal, the BJP is confident and determined", he said.

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal

Maurya's remarks come as West Bengal concludes its final polling phases, which have been marked by high voter turnout and intense political rhetoric.

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.

"The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said. The voter turnout was high across the board, with female voters leading at 92.28 per cent and male voters not far behind at 91.07 per cent.

ECI said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting, which was ensured in 100% of the Polling Stations in West Bengal (Phase-II) as well. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)