UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized opposition parties for their unease regarding the upcoming special Parliament session, while Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the absence of standard parliamentary procedures in the scheduled session.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that the opposition parties were uneasy over the announcement of a special session of Parliament and that their political opposition should not hinder decisions taken in the national interest. In a post on X, Maurya accused the Congress and SP of disregarding parliamentary decorum and said they were agitated at the prospect of a special Parliament session. He also criticised the Congress over its past economic policies and accused the SP of presiding over a period of lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh. “The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP)—parties that have often disregarded parliamentary decorum—are in a state of agitation at the mere mention of a special session of Parliament. The Congress, which once pushed the nation into economic distress, and the SP, which subjected Uttar Pradesh to a state of lawlessness (jungle raj), become uneasy at the very prospect of major decisions being taken in the national interest,” Maurya wrote. https://x.com/kpmaurya1/status/2126183007044460756?a=my1P6qfqBvfZ5XMrTLc&s=20 Meanwhile, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Maurya said crores of people had been lifted out of poverty, and India had made rapid progress towards becoming an economic and strategic superpower. “Meanwhile, under the able leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, crores of people have been lifted out of poverty. India has moved rapidly toward becoming an economic and strategic superpower,” he added. He further added that the political restlessness of the opposition must not hinder decisions taken in the national interest “The political restlessness of the opposition must not hinder decisions taken in the national interest. This is the time—the right time—to take bold, tough, and historic decisions!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the announcement of a four-day Parliament session without "Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members’ Bills." In a post on X, Gogoi said the Lok Sabha had issued a bulletin announcing the short session on a day when the country was paying homage to Dr BR Ambedkar. “No question hour, no zero hour, no Private Members' Bill in Parliament. Yesterday when the entire country paid homage to Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Lok Sabha issued a bulletin for a short 4-day Parliament session without any question hour, zero hour or private member bill,” he wrote. Questioning the absence of these parliamentary proceedings, Gogoi asked, “Does the Parliament belong to Modi - Shah?" The reaction comes after the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the brief four-day sitting is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 3. "The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said. (ANI)