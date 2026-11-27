UP BJP leader Pankaj Chaudhary criticized Akhilesh Yadav's 2027 manifesto, questioning its credibility and citing the SP's past law and order record. He also highlighted tensions between the SP and Congress regarding seat-sharing negotiations.

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the party's manifesto for the 2027 Assembly elections, questioning its credibility and accusing the previous SP government of weakening the law and order situation in the state. Speaking to reporters in Maharajganj, Chaudhary said it was easy for political parties to make promises in their manifestos, but fulfilling them was a different matter. He said Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on law and order and the mafia were particularly ironic given the SP's record in power between 2012 and 2017. "Issuing a manifesto is one thing, but adhering to it is quite another. I find it laughable that Akhilesh Yadav has spoken about law and order and the mafia," he told reporters. The BJP leader claimed that the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh had changed under the BJP government, with law and order emerging as a key issue in the state. "Given how he shattered the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, it seems he has finally realised, to some extent, that law and order is indeed a significant issue. This is because the BJP has undeniably transformed the identity of Uttar Pradesh over the last five years, making law and order a key topic. I consider it a political victory of sorts," he said.

Chaudhary further alleged that the SP was making promises despite knowing that it would not return to power and, therefore, would not be required to fulfil them. "Anyone can say anything in a manifesto, especially when they know their government isn't coming to power and they won't actually have to fulfil those promises. You can promise anything in a manifesto, but that doesn't mean there is any genuine intention to follow through," he added. Chaudhary also targeted the SP over its seat-sharing negotiations with Congress, saying the differences between the two parties reflected a lack of coordination within the Opposition alliance. "Look at the tug-of-war between Congress and the SP over seat-sharing. I actually feel sorry for Congress; a party like that presents a list of 181 seats, only for the Samajwadi Party to effectively sideline them by offering just 26. And even before a formal agreement was reached, the SP went ahead and announced candidates for five of those seats," he said. He further claimed that the SP manifesto was aimed more at sending a message to its alliance partner than at challenging the BJP. "Furthermore, if you look at their manifesto, it isn't really directed at the BJP. In a way, they are sending a message to Congress: 'If you want to remain in the alliance, stay--but don't push for anything more'," he said.

The remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav released the party's manifesto, titled 'PDA Ka Prannpatra ', on Thursday for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Yadav said the "Acche Din" promised by the BJP had not arrived and that "Bure Din" were about to go away. The SP manifesto focuses on social justice, youth empowerment and agrarian relief. Among its key promises are 25 lakh government jobs over five years and a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates. The party has also promised to conduct a caste census in Uttar Pradesh and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against Dalits, backward communities, minorities, women and children. The SP is expected to contest the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress. According to sources, the SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number. The two parties are continuing negotiations to reach an agreement ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan dismissed suggestions of resentment within the Opposition alliance over the manifesto, asserting that there were no differences between the allies. "No, there is nothing like that. It is all false. It is a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; what resentment can one have? Our alliance will continue," he said. The SP is seeking a return to power after losing the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 polls, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)