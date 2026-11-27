BJD MP Santrupt Misra has voiced support for the Women's Reservation Bill while questioning the necessity of linking it to a delimitation exercise, urging the Centre to ensure transparent consultations and protect Odisha's parliamentary share.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Santrupt Misra on Friday reiterated his party's consistent support for women's reservation while questioning the rationale behind linking it to a fresh delimitation exercise ahead of Parliament's upcoming special session. Speaking to reporters, Misra observed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government appeared to have made legislative preparations to push the legislation through, while underlining the BJD's longstanding backing for women's quota. "Looks like the govt, BJP, has done its homework, lined up people to make sure that the bill goes through, if at all it goes through. Biju Janata Dal's position has always been extremely clear about it. We have always been supportive of women's reservation,” Misra told ANI.

Arguing that women's reservation could be implemented within the existing Lok Sabha strength without expanding the House, Misra expressed concern over the lack of transparency regarding the draft bill and urged the Centre to hold broader political consultations. He added, “We believe that the same reservation can be done even in a 543-member house. What is the purpose of delimitation? What exactly is the law coming? We do not know. I would have hoped that the BJP and the govt would have had wider consultation on the subject.”

Clarifying the decisive criterion for his party's stance on constituency redrawing, Misra stated that safeguarding Odisha's proportional share of parliamentary seats remains non-negotiable “Biju Janata Dal's position on delimitation has been very clear: as long as Odisha's interest is protected. Odisha's interest is that the proportion of representation that we have today in Parliament has to be protected at the same proportion."

BJD MP Santrupt Misra remarks come amid growing political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice president Prasanna Acharya on Thursday said the party was yet to decide its stand on the proposed Delimitation Bill, which is likely to be brought by the Centre during the reconvened Parliament session, and expressed hope that the government would address the objections raised by Opposition parties. "We expected it earlier because the last session of the Lok Sabha was closed much earlier, but it was not prorogued as yet. So, there was apprehension that at any moment they may summon the session of the Parliament without issuing fresh summons. Now, that has happened," he told ANI.

Acharya said the government had not yet clarified the purpose of reconvening Parliament, but indicated that the Delimitation Bill could be brought along with the Women's Reservation Bill. "It is yet to be told by the ruling party for what purpose the session is being convened again... As speculated, most likely the government is going to bring the Delimitation Bill tagged with the Women's Reservation Bill again," he said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)