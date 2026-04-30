Congress leader Bindu Krishna states the 'pulse of the people' is with the UDF, citing exit polls that predict a victory for the opposition alliance in Kerala. She termed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government the 'most unpopular' ever.

UDF Confident of Victory

Following the release of exit polls suggesting a significant shift in Keralam's political landscape, senior Congress leader Bindu Krishna has declared that the "pulse of the people" is firmly with the United Democratic Front (UDF). Speaking to ANI, Krishna expressed unwavering confidence that the opposition alliance is set to reclaim power, citing widespread public disillusionment with the current administration.

Krishna asserted that the exit poll data reflects a deep-seated desire for change across the state. She labelled the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government as the "most unpopular government Kerala has ever seen." "The exit poll results are showing that UDF will come into power, and it is the pulse of the people of Kerala...The LDF government is the most unpopular government Kerala has ever seen. Most of the social welfare schemes are disrupted...The people disappointed with the LDF voted for the UDF...The public of the state eagerly wants good governance, and they find UDF as their choice. Definitely, UDF will win", she said.

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Exit Poll Projections

Meanwhile, in Keralam, exit polls projected that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to unseat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), bringing its 10-year rule in the state to an end.

Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it is poised to win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats. Matrize predicted 70-75 seats for UDF, 52-61 seats for LDF and 3-7 for BJP-led NDA.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last assembly polls were a setback for UDF and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.

The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)