Adani Group, in partnership with Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art eye care facility in Bihar's Saran district. The initiative aims to eradicate curable blindness and provide affordable, quality eye care to rural areas.

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in rural Bihar, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, alongside Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, on Sunday inaugurated the Adani Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital at Mastichak in the Saran district. They performed Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the state-of-the-art facility, marking a significant collaboration between the Adani Foundation and the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, aimed at eradicating curable blindness and providing high-quality, affordable eye care to underserved communities in the region.

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A Centre of Excellence

The newly inaugurated hospital at Mastichak is designed to be a centre of excellence for ophthalmology in Bihar. The Adani Eye Care Project of the Adani Group is a historic joint initiative of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and the Adani Foundation, under which the Adani Centre for Eye Diseases and the Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences will be operated.

Akhand Jyoti's Legacy and Scale

Backed by over two decades of clinical excellence, Akhand Jyoti has built a legacy centred on high-volume, high-success surgical interventions. The network captures unparalleled scale in regional healthcare delivery, operating across 5 dedicated hospitals, more than 49 regional eye clinics, and a robust infrastructure of over 880 beds. Today, the network serves more than 13,59,000 happy patients and executes over 1,45,000 vision-restoring surgeries annually. It remains the most preferred institution for cataract surgeries in the region, driven by senior eye surgeons who individually carry the expertise of performing over 20,000 successful procedures.

Serving Vulnerable Communities

The newly launched project is designed to serve vulnerable communities across northern and central India by integrating cutting-edge treatment facilities with robust capacity-building infrastructure. The campus will handle a vastly expanded patient load, delivering free or highly subsidised modern medical technology for conditions ranging from cataracts and glaucoma to advanced retinal and pediatric disorders.

Catalyst for Socioeconomic Progress

The leadership emphasises that infrastructure expansion goes hand-in-hand with rural development, ensuring that every single vision restored through the network's Blindness Elimination Programme acts as a catalyst for inclusive socioeconomic progress in underserved zones like Bihar.

'Football to Eyeball' Girls' Empowerment Programme

In tandem with the Adani Group, the network continues to scale its globally recognised 'Football to Eyeball' Girls' Empowerment Programme. This unique initiative actively targets rural teenage girls, utilising sports to instil leadership and teamwork while offering fully funded, rigorous technical education. The program successfully transitions youth from vulnerable backgrounds into qualified optometrists and allied healthcare executives, establishing a robust blueprint for sustainable, women-led societal change and employment generation.

Bending the Curve of Avoidable Blindness

With the addition of this new mega-facility, Akhand Jyoti and the Adani Foundation are poised to fundamentally bend the curve of avoidable blindness in India, establishing one of the world's largest integrated rural healthcare networks. (ANI)