The Congress-led UDF achieved a landslide victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, securing 102 of 140 seats and ending a decade of LDF rule. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, while CM Pinarayi Vijayan retained his Dharmadam seat.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Congress-led UDF surged to a landslide victory in Keralam marking a significant political shift in the state, which has been ruled for 10 years by an LDF government that faced a dramatic decline as per the results of the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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The UDF won a majority with 102 seats out of 140 - with the Congress notching up 63 seats and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) adding 22 seats. The LDF got 35 seats - CPI(M) bagged 26 seats and CPI secured 8 seats. The BJP bagged three seats, up from one seat in 2016 and nil in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Key Wins and Losses

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan successfully retained his home turf of Dharmadam, a Marxist bastion in Kannur, which he has represented since 2016, securing 85,614 votes and leading by 19,247 votes over his nearest rival VP Abdul Rasheed of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Vijayan had previously won the seat with a margin of more than 50,000 votes in 2021.

While the CM managed to retain his seat, several of the high-profile ministers in Vijayan's cabinet were not so lucky and tasted bitter defeat.

Former CPIM stalwart G Sudhakaran, who contested from Ambalapuzha as an independent candidate, won with 75,184 votes, holding a margin of 27,935 votes over CPM's H Salam.

In Payyannur, CPM rebel V Kunhikrishnan, who contested this Assembly polls as an independent, defeated TI Madhusoodanan of CPM with a margin of 7487 votes. He had won the seat in 2021. This is the first time that the CPI(M) has lost in the constituency since it was formed in 1967.

TK Govindan, who aligned with the UDF after exiting the CPM over the latter's decision to field PK Shyamala, the wife of CPM state chief MV Govindan, defeated her from the Taliparamba constituency. Taliparamba has remained unbeaten for the CPI(M) since 1977.

CPI(M) MLA KN Balagopal won from Kottarakara, defeating former CPI(M) leader Aisha Potty, who joined the Congress this January. Muhammed Riyas won from Beypore, and Saji Cherian won from Chengannur Assembly constituency.

However, Keralam Health Minister Veena George suffered defeat in Aranmula from Abin Varkey Kodiyattu of the Congress, while OR Kelu was defeated in Mananthavady by Usha Vijayan of the Congress.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani was defeated in his stronghold of Pala by UDF-backed Independent Mani C Kappen. Roshy Augustine of the Kerala Congress (Mani) was defeated by Roy K Paulose of the Congress.

BJP's Gains

Kadakampally Surendran lost in Kazhakoottam to BJP's V Muraleedharan. In the 2016 Keralam Assembly election, the LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M), won 91 seats, including 58 for the CPI(M) and 19 for the CPI. The UDF won 47 seats, with Congress taking 22 and the IUML 18. The BJP opened its account in the State with one seat.

In 2021, the LDF expanded its tally to 99 seats, getting re-elected to power while the UDF's performance declined to 41 seats.

In Thiruvananthapuram, which has been a traditional LDF stronghold, the NDA, led by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, secured the Nemom seat defeating LDF minister V Sivankutty of the CPI(M).

In Chathannoor, BB Gopakumar of the BJP defeated LDF's R Rajendran by a margin of 4,402 votes while V Muraleedharan secured Kazhakoottam with a slender 300- something vote margin over MLA Kadakampally Surendran.

"These elections were more about throwing out the CPI (M). We have put forth a very comprehensive vision for PM for development and opportunities for all Malayalis," Chandrasekhar said.

Other Notable Victories

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) delivered a surprise win with Vishnu Mohan defeating sitting MLA and senior CPI(M) leader M Naushad in Eravipuram. The party also reclaimed its other historical bastions in Chavara, where Shibu Baby John won, and in Kunnathur, Ullas Kovur won.

Another notable win was that of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)'s Fathima Thahliya, who secured the Perambra seat to become the first woman MLA of the IUML.

Political Reactions to the Verdict

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the Congress-led UDF's victory was a clear verdict against the "arrogance", corruption, and nepotism of the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram today, Sunny Joseph said, "Thankful to the Kerala people for giving us a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly election. This is a repetition of what has happened in the local body. This is a clear verdict against the LDF for their anti-people activities and policies."

As the results of the voting began to get clear, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that the LDF will undertake a comprehensive review.

Keralam Minister and CPI-M Candidate from Kalamassery Assembly Constituency, P Rajeev, said, "This is an unexpected setback to the Left Democratic Front in the state of Kerala. We have tried our best to implement the promises which we have given to the citizens of Kerala in the last 10 years. But the verdict is totally against us. We should learn the lessons from the verdict, analyse the results, and we should take proper actions to recruit the support of the people of the state of Kerala... This time, the LDF should act as a constructive opposition. That is our responsibility now."

CM Tenders Resignation

Meanwhile, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar accepted the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and requested him to continue until alternate arrangements are made, according to a statement by Lok Bhavan.

In the 2001 Assembly election, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 99 seats, which was its highest ever. The LDF had in the 2021 polls had broken a 44-year trend of incumbents losing power with the alliance totalling 99 seats and the UDF picking up 41 seats. (ANI)