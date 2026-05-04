Early counting trends show the UDF leading in all five constituencies of Idukki district. Minister Roshy Augustine is trailing. The Congress-led front has also breached the halfway mark as per EC trends, with leads in 82 seats.

UDF Dominates in Idukki

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in all five constituencies of Idukki district, according to early counting trends on Monday, as vote counting continues for the Keralam Assembly elections. Trends showed Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine trailing by 1,197 votes, while UDF candidate Roy K Paulose secured 4,212 votes in the initial rounds of counting.

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In Udumbanchola, UDF candidate Senapathy Venu is leading by 3,228 votes. In Thodupuzha, Appu John Joseph is ahead by 2,970 votes. In Devikulam constituency, UDF candidate F Raja is leading by 978 votes and in Peerumedu constituency, UDF candidate Cyriac Thomas is leading by 3,184 votes, according to trends available from the counting centres.

UDF Confident of Majority

Earlier today, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MP K. Suresh claimed it has crossed the majority mark and reiterated confidence in a decisive victory for the UDF. Talking to ANI, K Suresh said, "Counting is underway. Our expectation was 100 seats, now we are crossing 89. So, whatever we said before the Exit Poll, that UDF will win more than 100 seats--our prediction will be 100% correct."

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has breached the halfway mark as per official Election Commission trends with leads in 82 seats. The Congress leads in 50 seats, with its ally the Muslim League leading in 17 seats. The LDF had 51 leads.

BJP Awaits Final Results

Meanwhile, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party will wait for the election results before making any formal comments while asserting confidence that voters will reject what he termed as the "divisive and corrupt politics" of the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said that in a democracy, no political party can predetermine the outcome of elections, taking a swipe at the CPM and the Congress for what he described as their "arrogance." "We will wait for the election results. The results will come out by midday today, and we will then comment at that point. We are in a democracy. No political party can decide the fate of another political party," he said.

Early Edge for UDF in Malappuram

Alongside, Malappuram district in Keralam is witnessing a clear early edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) as counting trends emerge from multiple constituencies, though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is putting up a fight in select seats.

In Kondotty, UDF candidate T P Ashraf Ali leads by 89 votes. In Eranad, P K Basheer is ahead by 41 votes, while in Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath holds a 79-vote lead. Wandoor sees A P Anil Kumar ahead by 65 votes. (ANI)