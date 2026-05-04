As counting for the Keralam Assembly elections 2026 progressed, the Congress-led UDF crossed the majority mark, leading in 82 seats. UDF MP K. Suresh claimed they would win 100 seats, while the incumbent LDF was trailing with 51 leads.

As counting of votes for the Keralam Assembly elections 2026 progressed on Monday, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MP K. Suresh claimed they had crossed the majority mark and reiterated confidence in a decisive victory for the UDF.

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Talking to ANI, K Suresh said, "Counting is underway. Our expectation was 100 seats, now we are crossing 89. So, whatever we said before the Exit Poll, that UDF will win more than 100 seats--our prediction will be 100% correct." The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has breached the halfway mark as per official Election Commission trends, with leads in 82 seats. The Congress leads in 50 seats, with its ally, the Muslim League, leading in 17 seats. The LDF had 51 leads.

UDF Leaders React to Early Trends

When asked about factors behind LDF's poor performance, State Congress president Sunny Joseph said, "Anti-people policies" had led to Vijayan's rout.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "We have crossed 89, just 11 seats to 100. It is beyond what the exit polls had projected. People of Kerala have gifted a decisive victory to the Congress-led UDF. It is a moment of excitement, exuberance, and pride. We are thankful and grateful to the people of Kerala. This is also a reflection of how the CPI(M)-led LDF was a miserable failure and the anti-incumbency factor played very well..."

BJP to Wait for Final Results

Meanwhile, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party will wait for the election results before making any formal comments, while asserting confidence that voters will reject what he termed as the "divisive and corrupt politics" of the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said that in a democracy, no political party can predetermine the outcome of elections, taking a swipe at the CPM and the Congress for what he described as their "arrogance." "We will wait for the election results. The results will come out by midday today, and we will then comment at that point. We are in a democracy. No political party can decide the fate of another political party," he said.

UDF Takes Edge in Malappuram

Alongside, Malappuram district in Keralam is witnessing a clear early edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) as counting trends emerge from multiple constituencies, though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is putting up a fight in select seats.

In Kondotty, UDF candidate T P Ashraf Ali leads by 89 votes. In Eranad, P K Basheer is ahead by 41 votes, while in Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath holds a 79-vote lead. Wandoor sees A P Anil Kumar ahead by 65 votes. (ANI)