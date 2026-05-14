HD Kumaraswamy claims KC Venugopal tried to influence the Congress high command in the Keralam CM race. The post ultimately went to VD Satheesan, who was congratulated by party leader Shashi Tharoor on his richly deserved appointment.

Kumaraswamy Alleges Meddling in CM Race

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Congress workers wanted VD Satheesan to become the Keralam Chief Minister, and alleged another frontrunner for the post, KC Venugopal, attempted to influence the decision along with the party high command. VD Satheesan is poised to become the Keralam Chief Minister after the Congress announced him as the Legislative Party leader. KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala were also in the fray for the top post.

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Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, "Many workers wanted Satheesan to become the CM. However, through the high command, KC Venugopal tried to influence the process." However, he declined to make further comments on the internal affairs of the party, stating that he did not wish to interfere in their organisational matters. "But I don't want to comment on their party issues," Kumaraswamy added.

VD Satheesan is New Keralam Chief Minister

His remarks come after Congress officially announced that Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.

In his first response after the announcement, which comes after the declaration of the State Assembly results on May 4, Satheesan said, "I express sincere gratitude to my party, the AICC leadership."

Shashi Tharoor Congratulates New CM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday congratulated VD Satheesan on being named the Chief Minister of Keralam, calling it a "richly deserved recognition" of his leadership, dedication, and service to the party and the people of the state. He said he was delighted by Satheesan's appointment and recalled campaigning alongside him during the Assembly elections. He also stressed that the United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory was a collective mandate for the alliance and called on all senior leaders and alliance partners to work together to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to VD Satheesan ji on being named leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Chief Minister-designate of Kerala -- a richly deserved recognition of his tenacity, conviction, and years of dedicated service to our party and people. I campaigned alongside him and am delighted by his richly deserved appointment." (ANI)