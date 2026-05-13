CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar slammed the Congress-led UDF, accusing them of "insulting the feelings of lakhs of Malayali voters" due to the ongoing delay in announcing the Keralam Chief Minister, calling the process "a joke".

'Insulting Malayali Voters': UDF Slammed for CM Delay

As the suspense over the Keralam Chief Minister continues 10 days after the results were announced, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday slammed Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of "insulting the feelings of lakhs of Malayali voters".

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Speaking with ANI, P Sandosh Kumar, said that their selection process has "become a joke" "Congress party is actually insulting the feelings of lakhs of Malayali voters. In all the other states, the CM has already taken oath and is in office... We are waiting. This has become a joke," he said.

Earlier, LDF Convenor TP Ramakrishnan said the Congress is failing in its responsibility towards the people. "Congress has still not decided who the Chief Minister will be. The party has a responsibility to do justice to the people, but it is not fulfilling that responsibility," he said, highlighting the delay in CM announcement.

Top Contenders Emerge Amidst Discussions

Keralam Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are seen among the top contenders for the Chief Minister post.

Congress high command leaders have started discussions with the top State leaders and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress Rejects 'Infighting' Claims

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday dismissed the BJP's claims of infighting within the party over government formation in Keralam, asserting that the Congress does not "impose candidates" on the people. "Where is the infighting? The government has not yet been formed, so where is the question of infighting? Unlike the BJP, we do not simply impose candidates; we follow a proper consultation process. This is the procedure we take..." Moily told ANI.

The UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the recently concluded elections. Despite the decisive mandate, the alliance has not yet announced its Chief Ministerial candidate.