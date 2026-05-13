IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty said the decision on Keralam's next CM is expected today. The IUML met to discuss its ministerial berths in the new UDF govt, as the delay in announcing the CM has caused discontent among Congress supporters.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty on Wednesday said that the decision on the next Chief Minister of Keralam is expected later in the day, amid continuing discussions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) over government formation in the state. Speaking to reporters after the IUML leadership meeting at Panakkad, Kunhalikutty said further discussions within the alliance would take place after the Congress high command finalises its decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate. "The decision on the Chief Minister is expected today. Sadiq Ali Thangal has been entrusted to decide further matters after the decision from Delhi. Sonia Gandhi has not held talks with the Muslim League. Further discussions will be held after the Congress decision. There is no governance paralysis in the state," Kunhalikutty said.

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IUML Discusses Ministerial Representation

The IUML convened the emergency meeting as suspense over the Chief Ministerial face continued even eight days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The meeting focused on ministerial representation for the IUML in the new government. Senior party leaders, including PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, KM Shaji and NM Shamsudheen, are among those being considered for Cabinet positions. Sources said that if the IUML secures a fifth ministerial berth, AKM Ashraf from Kasaragod is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. In the event that an additional ministerial post is not allocated, the party is expected to seek key constitutional positions such as Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Chief Whip. The party leadership also discussed assigning official responsibilities to senior leaders MK Muneer and KP A Majeed within either the party or government structure.

Delay Sparks Discontent

Meanwhile, the delay in announcing the Chief Minister has triggered criticism and visible discontent among Congress supporters in parts of the state, especially in Wayanad, where posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command appeared near the District Congress Committee office.

Congress High Command Finalising Candidate

The Congress high command is currently holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Keralam leaders to finalise the Chief Ministerial candidate. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post.

The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Keralam Assembly in the recently concluded elections but is yet to officially announce its Chief Ministerial face. (ANI)