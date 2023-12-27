Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis

    A mother killed her 36-day-old child by throwing him into the well allegedly over a financial crisis in Thiruvananthapuram. The crime came to light when the mother was taken into police custody and questioned. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A mother killed her 36-day-old child by throwing him into the well allegedly over a financial crisis in Thiruvananthapuram. The infant identified as Sreedev, is the second child of the couple Saji-Suritha in Pothencode. The accused mother admitted the crime that she killed the baby as she was suffering from financial difficulties.

    She told the police that there was no money to even tie the baby's naming ceremony. The body of the 36-day-old baby was found in the well this morning. The Pothencode police first received the information that the baby who was sleeping next to the mother was missing. The crime came to light when the mother was taken into police custody and questioned. 

    Suritha was staying in her own home after giving birth. Suritha's commotion woke up her mother and sister who were present at home. Later, Suritha's sister informed Saji and Pothencode police about the missing child. The back door of the house was open. 

    When the locals and the police started searching, they found the baby towel near the well. The body was recovered from the well when the fire force conducted an inspection.  The first suspicion was that someone entered the house, took the baby, and threw him into the well. However, when all the circumstantial evidence was against the mother, the Pothencode police took Suritha into custody and questioned her. Saji and Surita's elder son is five years old. 

